Court Reverses "No Bail" Order in Major Win for California Criminal Defense Attorney Ken Rosenfeld

I applaud the Court's decision to reverse its ruling. It is gratifying to have ensured that the truth prevailed today. Post this

Following Rosenfeld's advocacy, the Court agreed to re-examine the circumstances and evidence that led to the "No Bail" order. Upon review, the Court found the initial interpretation of the telephone conversations to be inaccurate and taken out of context. As a result, the "No Bail" order was reversed, and Mr. Cortes-Padilla was released on his own recognizance.

"I applaud the Court's decision to reverse its ruling," said Rosenfeld, who also specializes in federal criminal defense (https://www.therosenfeldlawfirm.com/federal-criminal-defense/). "It is gratifying to have ensured that the truth prevailed today."

For more information, please contact the law firm at (916) 447-2070 or visit their website: https://www.therosenfeldlawfirm.com.

About the Law Firm

With offices in Sacramento, San Jose, and Palm Springs, The Rosenfeld Law Firm (a.k.a., Rosenfeld & Sawyer) aggressively defends a wide range of high-profile criminal defense cases such as first-degree murder and sex offense cases, and also provides juvenile defense and California DUI defense. The firm furthermore practices appellate law and prison law. As a skilled criminal law commentator, Ken Rosenfeld has made hundreds of regular appearances on KTXL TV and FOX40's Ask an Attorney. Rosenfeld was named Litigator of the Year by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers and was recently recognized as a 2024 Lawyer of Distinction by Lawyers of Distinction.

Media Contact

Kenneth Rosenfeld, The Rosenfeld Law Firm, 1 (916) 447-2070, [email protected], https://www.therosenfeldlawfirm.com

Allen Sawyer, Rosenfeld & Sawyer, 1 (209) 645-0556, [email protected], https://www.allensawyer.com

SOURCE The Rosenfeld Law Firm