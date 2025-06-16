Court To Hear Motion In Case Alleging Corporate Negligence By $95 Billion Healthcare Giant - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 18, 2025

On June 18, 2025, a Santa Clara County court will hear a key motion in a case against Good Samaritan Hospital and HCA Healthcare, where the plaintiff is seeking permission to pursue punitive damages over claims the hospital knowingly allowed a cognitively impaired surgeon to operate, leading to serious injury

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A closely watched hearing will take place Wednesday, June 18, in Santa Clara County Superior Court, where the attorney for plaintiff Marybeth Lakso seeks the court's permission to amend plaintiff's complaint to seek punitive damages against Good Samaritan Hospital and its parent company, HCA Healthcare, Inc., one of the largest for-profit health systems in the country.

The motion is based on claims that Good Samaritan and HCA negligently credentialed a cognitively impaired orthopedic surgeon, allowing him to operate on Ms. Lakso and causing serious injury that required emergency corrective surgery just a day later wherein Ms. Lakso suffered a heart attack on induction of general anesthesia.

Recent depositions have added new weight to the case:

A former assistant to Dr. Lynn from his time at Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital in the late 1990s testified that she helped Dr. Lynn apply for credentialing at Good Samaritan Hospital.





A neighbor, and owner and operator of a well-known winery from Hollister testified and described multiple confrontations between Dr. Lynn and members of the Hollister community—one of them resulting in Dr. Lynn's arrest.





testified and described multiple confrontations between Dr. Lynn and members of the community—one of them resulting in Dr. Lynn's arrest. A current HCA employee testified last week that Dr. Lynn was recredentialed for privileges by the hospital's Board of Trustees in August 2021 , effective October 1—the same deadline for the hospital to comply with a CMS/Medicare July 2021 termination notice.

WHEN:

Wednesday, June 18, 2025

9:00 AM PT

WHERE:

Santa Clara County Superior Court

Dept. 20 – Judge William J. Monahan

161 N. First Street, San Jose, CA 95113

WHY IT MATTERS:

The lawsuit cites Elam v. College Park Hospital, a landmark California case that allows plaintiffs to pursue hospitals for negligent credentialing. If granted, the motion would allow a jury to consider whether HCA and Good Samaritan should be held liable for punitive damages—a significant step beyond individual responsibility.

Ms. Lakso, 80 and in declining health, has been granted trial preference under California law due to age and medical condition. Trial is set for August 18, 2025.

KEY FILINGS:

Two supplemental filings were submitted in late May and delivered directly to Dept. 20:

Supplemental Submission of New Evidence in Support of Motion for Leave to Amend – HCA policy effective September 1, 2021 ; and Declaration of Attorney Matthew Haberkorn in support

; and

WHO'S INVOLVED:

For the Plaintiff:

Matthew Haberkorn – Haberkorn & Associates

Defendants:

GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL, L.P. dba GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL

HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.

HCA HEALTH SERVICES OF CALIFORNIA, INC.

(Plaintiff is unable to plead punitive damages against the estate of the deceased physician.)

MEDIA AVAILABILITY:

