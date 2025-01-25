Court Vacates FCC's New TCPA "One-to-One" and "Logically and Topically Associated" Rules In Response to Insurance Marketing Coalition Litigation Challenge

WINTER GARDEN, Fla, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit today vacated the Federal Communication Commission's "one-to-one" and "logical and topical association" rules for consent to receive certain types of calls, including text messages, using regulated technology. In vacating the new rules, the Eleventh Circuit adopted the Insurance Marketing Coalition's core legal arguments that the new rules conflicted with the underlying statute.

The Insurance Marketing Coalition (IMC) supports the goal of reducing unwanted calls and texts. The IMC challenged the new rules because they would have limited consumer choice and imposed significant burdens on businesses, particularly small businesses, in ways that were unnecessary to achieve that goal. The IMC remains open to working with all parties, including consumer advocacy groups, in developing rules, guidelines and practices that reduce unwanted calls and texts while supporting consumer choice without harm to small businesses.

The Insurance Marketing Coalition is grateful for the support of its Board and others, including its outstanding counsel at Covington & Burling. If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

