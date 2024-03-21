Court Withdraws Charges Against MTV "Jackass" Star Brandon "Bam" Margera

Brandon "Bam" Margera, former professional skateboarder and alum of the MTV reality stunt show "Jackass," prevails in court action.

PHILADELPHIA, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michael T. van der Veen, founding partner of van der Veen, Hartshorn, Levin & Lindheim along with William J. Brennan of Brennan Law Offices appeared in Delaware County District Court this morning with Brandon "Bam" Margera where all charges were withdrawn. Mr. Margera was charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct for an alleged incident at The Radnor Hotel.