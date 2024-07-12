Courted's Agent Recruiting Platform Recognized in Multiple Categories in Inman's Innovator Awards

Courted has rapidly emerged as a leader in the real estate tech space, leveraging cutting-edge AI technology to deliver unparalleled talent solutions and drive industry innovation. The company's recognition is a result of modernizing the world of agent recruiting and retention. Post this

‍"We are incredibly honored to be recognized alongside industry titans like Zillow, CoStar, and Realtor.com," said Sean Soderstrom, Co-Founder & CEO at Courted. "This recognition is a testament to the exceptional talent, dedication, and innovative spirit of our team. Their focus, hard work and passion have been instrumental in driving our success and making a significant impact in the real estate industry."

‍‍Audrey Zheng, Vice President of Product & Growth at Courted, expressed her pride in the company's focus on AI. "I am so proud to see our dedication to AI be recognized by the industry. This acknowledgment speaks to the significant impact we are having for our customers, enabling them to achieve greater success through our innovative solutions," said Zheng.

‍Inman Awards recognize outstanding accomplishments across the residential real estate industry with six distinctive categories. Each award, which are earned & unpaid, shines a spotlight on the most deserving companies and individuals in the real estate industry, as well as in specialties including mortgage and finance, marketing, proptech, leadership, and AI.

‍Courted has rapidly emerged as a leader in the real estate tech space, leveraging cutting-edge AI technology to deliver unparalleled talent solutions and drive industry innovation. The company's recognition in these categories underscores its commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the world of agent recruiting and retention.

‍"Our mission has always been to help empower our customers to optimize their growth efforts and we accomplish that by providing exceptional solutions that meet the evolving needs of the real estate industry," added Soderstrom. "This recognition motivates us to continue striving for excellence and making a positive impact. Furthermore, we'd like to thank our customers for giving Courted the opportunity to support their growth."

‍‍About Courted

Courted is the leading software platform for real estate agent recruiting and retention. Courted customers harness the power of artificial intelligence to optimize agent selection, outreach, and performance management, leading to consistently better results and positive ROI. Courted is trusted by the most established and innovative brokerages in the United States.

