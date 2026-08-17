Courtroom Insight Announces Its Company Data Suite to Help Law Firms Win More Business

The CI Company Data Suite delivers accurate company data enriched with people and matter intelligence in SaaS, AI LLMs, CRM, EMS, and other technology tools—so law firms can quickly identify opportunities and win more business.

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Courtroom Insight (CI) today announced its company data suite, expanding CI's entity coverage beyond legal professionals and matters into companies. The suite includes the CI Company Directory, a pre-built SaaS platform that hosts comprehensive company data in one place, and the CI Company Connector, which pushes company data into AI Systems, CRMs, EMSs, and more. With normalized company records and relationship intelligence, the new suite will enable law firms to identify new business proactively—and win it.

With CI's company data suite, firms can:

Know every prospect: Understand a company before the first call with industry information, corporate hierarchies and subsidiaries, and in-house counsel

Find the warm path in: Surface firm connections to in-house counsel based on law school, prior education, clerkships, work history, and case history

Pitch relevant experience: Target the right opportunities with matter types and retentions by law firms and lawyers, plus law firm profiles covering lawyer backgrounds, practice areas, and litigation clients

Maintain existing relationships: Uncover cross-sell and upsell opportunities by understanding where your firm is engaged and where there is room to expand across practices, offices, and industries

Trust every record: Rely on normalized company records and affiliations for existing clients and new business opportunities

The result: Teams monitor and quickly act on new opportunities, are the first to pitch, and build the most comprehensive, compelling, and accurate RFPs to win and retain more business.

The suite meets firms wherever they work: in the CI Company Directory as a standalone platform, or in AI LLMs, CRMs, EMSs (like Foundation), and other technology systems through the CI Company Connector.

Scott Bailey, Director of Research and Knowledge Services at Eversheds Sutherland highlighted: "One of the greatest benefits of working with Courtroom Insight has been the ability to turn disparate data into meaningful intelligence. Now that they are introducing company data to their offerings, we are intrigued by additional potential insights and efficiencies."

"CI Company Data gives firms the data they need to win pitches, expand client business, and price effectively: hierarchy and affiliate data, information about outside counsel, and how your firm is best connected to in-house counsel." said Justin Brownstone, Chief Operating Officer at Courtroom Insight."

Lauren Odom, Director of Client Solutions commented: "Firms have always had pieces of a picture—a CRM here, a conflicts database there, a partner's memory of an old client relationship. What they haven't had is one accurate view of a company across every matter, every contact, and every system they already use. That's what this suite delivers: normalized data that firms can trust, wherever they choose to work."

About Courtroom Insight

Courtroom Insight provides accurate people, company, and matter data for top AmLaw 100 law firms, insurance companies, and legal professionals—pushing it into their preferred technology systems and hosting it on CI's proprietary SaaS platforms.

Learn more about CI's solutions, at: www.courtroominsight.com.

Media Contact

Chloe Diaz, Courtroom Insight, 1 415-593-1499, [email protected], www.courtroominsight.com

SOURCE Courtroom Insight