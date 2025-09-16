Courtroom Insight Launches CI Narratives to Automatically Transform Firms' Matter Data Into Actionable Business Intelligence

Automatically turn case experience into actionable intelligence that drives client wins, sharpens litigation strategy, and powers business development.

SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Courtroom Insight ("CI"), the only provider for normalized and enriched matter data, today announced the launch of CI Narratives, an AI feature that automatically transforms firms' internal matter data into strategic narratives.

Available within the CI Matter Connector, CI Narratives eliminates the need for manual case writeups and enables firms to:

Surface lawyer experiences for RFPs and client pitches, and

Capture and structure institutional knowledge for firmwide reuse

The result: a streamlined way to turn case experience into actionable intelligence that drives client wins, sharpens litigation strategy, and powers business development.

To ensure CI Narratives addressed real-world firm needs, CI collaborated with industry experts from Jackson Lewis, P.C. and LKO Management Consulting, LLC during development.

Trina diNapoli, Director of Marketing & Business Development Operations and Systems at Jackson Lewis, P.C., identified an opportunity to streamline the firm's narrative drafting process using AI, external data sources and templated prompts. While early efforts showed strong potential, the manual process limited scalability. CI Narratives directly addresses this challenge, offering an automated, repeatable workflow that eliminates manual bottlenecks and scales firmwide.

"I continuously see firms struggle to bridge the gap between casework and business intelligence," said Lynn K. Oser, CEO of LKO Information Management Consulting, LLC. "The process is often too manual, and therefore, not scalable. The development of CI Narratives solves that problem by creating a repeatable, automated process that uses AI to turn internal and external matter data into concise, narrative style descriptions. This benefits attorneys, business developers, and knowledge management professionals alike."

"Too often, matter data is trapped in silos, with attorneys and staff spending countless hours drafting case summaries or piecing together work history for RFPs," said Mark Torchiana, CEO & Co-Founder of CI. "CI Narratives change that dynamic by automatically generating case narratives that become strategic assets—fueling business development, trend analysis, and firmwide collaboration."

