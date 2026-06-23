Courtroom Insight Launches its MCP Server, Powering AI Tools with Clean Legal Professional Intelligence

The CI MCP Server enables firms to surface more accurate legal professional intelligence on lawyers, judges, expert witnesses, arbitrators, and mediators—directly within their preferred AI systems.

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Courtroom Insight (CI), the leading provider of legal professional intelligence, today announced the launch of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server. This integration connects CI's legal professional intelligence directly to AI systems, enabling law firms, corporate legal departments, and other organizations to surface more accurate outputs.

The MCP server is now available to all CI Enterprise Subscribers through any MCP-compatible AI system, including Anthropic's Claude.

With an increased adoption of AI within legal, a critical weakness was exposed: incomplete, unstructured, and unverified data yields unreliable results.

"An LLM is only as good as the data behind it. CI gives law firms the verified legal professional intelligence that makes AI actually work." — Evan Shenkman, Chief Knowledge and Innovation Officer at Fisher Phillips LLP.

CI addresses law firms' data challenges by providing a stronger data foundation for their AI systems. Every lawyer, judge, expert witness, arbitrator and mediator profile is cleaned, structured, and continuously validated—giving AI systems the context they need to produce outputs legal professionals can rely on.

The CI MCP Server enables firms to surface:

CI Biographies: Surface verified biographical data on lawyers, expert witnesses, judges, arbitrators, and mediators.

Firm Relationships: Reveal relationships between firm lawyers and other legal professionals through prior clerkships, work history, and more.

Private Reviews and Research: Access private internal reviews and prior research.

Expert Challenges and Analytics: Review Daubert Challenge outcomes and motions to exclude expert testimony.

Opinion Summaries: Leverage structured summaries of judicial opinions, indexed for semantic retrieval.

The result: more accurate AI outputs, fewer manual research requests, and maximum ROI from firms' pre-existing and future AI investments.

Unlike generalized data aggregators, each legal professional profile within CI's MCP Server is rigorously normalized and tagged to a unique CI Identifier. CI data is structured in formats optimized for AI consumption: clean fields, consistent schemas, and rich metadata. This ensures that LLMs reason with precision rather than pattern-matching over noise.

"This launch is a natural extension of what CI has always done: deliver clean, structured legal professional data wherever clients work. Increasingly, that work is performed using AI tools." — Mark Torchiana, CEO & Co-Founder of Courtroom Insight

Protecting firm privacy is another extension of CI's existing company ethos. To effectuate this, the CI MCP Server is read-only and maintains customers' existing privacy preferences. Firm data remains protected from external access, and AI systems draw only on verified, permissioned content, thereby reducing hallucinations.

The CI MCP Server is available now in beta for CI People Directory Enterprise Subscribers. Contract requirements, integration guides, and technical documentation are available from the CI Sales team.

About CI

Courtroom Insight (CI) is the leading provider of clean, structured, and verified legal professional intelligence. Trusted by top law firms, corporate legal teams, and insurance companies, CI delivers the data infrastructure that makes AI systems not just possible—but reliable.

Learn more at www.courtroominsight.com

Media Contact

Chloe Diaz, Courtroom Insight, 1 415-593-1499, [email protected], www.courtroominsight.com

SOURCE Courtroom Insight