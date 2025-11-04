Courtroom Insight Launches The First Unified Database for Legal Professionals

The legal industry's first comprehensive legal professional database connecting data on arbitrators, expert witnesses, lawyers, mediators, and judges within a single platform.

SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Courtroom Insight (CI) today announced the new CI Directory, the legal industry's first centralized database for information on arbitrators, expert witnesses, lawyers, mediators, and judges—all within a single connected platform.

The new Directory connects legal professional data from disparate internal and external sources, empowering users with comprehensive insights about a professional in one profile. Law firms and other organizations may leverage the directory for Alumni Tracking, Business Development, Data Innovation, Knowledge Management, Marketing, and more. Key features of the new directory include:

Unified Platform: Access key insights about arbitrators, expert witnesses, lawyers, mediators, and judges in one platform.

Case Histories: View comprehensive case histories tied to a legal professional.

Universal IDs: Leverage universal identifiers (CI Directory IDs) tagged to every legal professional.

Connected Internal & External Data: Connect legal professional data from internal firm systems, external integration partners, and proprietary CI sources.

Enterprise & Individual Access: In addition to Enterprise Subscriptions, individual users may now leverage the Directory through:

CI Marketing Subscription: Manage and market a professional profile.

CI Research Subscription: Conduct in-depth research across verified professional data.

"The CI Directory eliminates the fragmentation that has long challenged legal research and relationship management," said Mark Torchiana, CEO of Courtroom Insight. "For the first time, firms can access a single-source-of-truth for all legal professionals, empowering smarter decisions and stronger outcomes."

The CI Directory launch reinforces CI's mission to clean, structure, and connect critical legal data—bridging the gap between disconnected systems and enabling law firms to unlock the full value of their legal data.

About CI - Courtroom Insight

CI unifies people and matter data from internal firm systems, external integration partners, and proprietary sources—creating a single source of truth for the legal industry. CI enables law firms to harness the full potential of their data and maximize the impact of their technology investments. Learn more at www.courtroominsight.com.

