Courtyard by Marriott Providence Lincoln Completes Major Renovation

Providence, R.I., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Buffalo Lodging Associates, LLC announced the 4-story, 121-rooms and suites, Courtyard by Marriott Providence Lincoln, located at 636 George Washington Highway, has completed a day to night renovation to its guest rooms and public areas. The updated hotel provides comfort and flexibility that allows guests to optimize and elevate their travel experience.
The Courtyard by Marriott Providence Lincoln features the brand's latest lobby design, where guests can enjoy an open and modern environment outside of their rooms. As an extension to the Courtyard's inviting public spaces, the updated Bistro is the social haven of the lobby where guests enjoy the flexible and informal seating options. As the center focal point of the lobby, The Bistro Bar, is an ideal casual dining destination, offering guests a wide variety of fresh Classic American menu items with a contemporary twist. The Bistro Bar also features an array of cocktails, beer, and wine for guests to enjoy at the end of the day. The entire menu offers a variety of flavorful, fresh items to satisfy every palate from breakfast to dinner.
"The wait is over, and the time has finally come to share our newly renovated hotel," said General Manager, Jim Marcil. "It's exciting how guests are able to make the most of their stay with such attention to detail and modern amenities," said Jim.
Courtyard Providence Lincoln's newly designed guest rooms feature solid colors with a warm and neutral palette, adding calm and sophistication to any stay, and subtle accents that add just a pop of color. Upon entry, guests can settle comfortably into a modern platform bed anchored by a plush upholstered headboard, illuminated by calming cove lighting that can easily be dimmed in-bed. A specially designed sleeper sofa with an accompanying ottoman provides a cozy corner to lounge or work and can fold out into a full-sized bed for extra space. Courtyard's upscale guest room also features a smartly designed valet station with a refrigerator and coffeemaker, plus a 50-inch TV that can be pulled out and swiveled for optimal viewing from either the bed or sofa.
Courtyard Providence Lincoln is conveniently near several attractions, including downtown Providence, Roger Williams Park Zoo, TF Green Airport, Gillette Stadium, Twin River Casino, and several Colleges and Universities. Whether guests are here for business or leisure, there's something for everyone. After a packed day, unwinding by the fire pit or taking a dip in the indoor pool is the perfect way to relax. Plus, with amenities like the fitness center and nearby recreational activities, guests can stay active and entertained throughout their stay. And let's not forget about the spacious guest rooms, having a comfortable retreat at the end of the day is essential. The fact that pets are welcome is just the cherry on top for those traveling with furry companions!
To make reservations or request information, please visit courtyardlincoln.com or call +1 (401) 333-3400.
About Buffalo Lodging Associates, LLC
Buffalo Lodging Associates is a community of welcoming, committed, and passionate associates driven to provide a best-in-class hospitality experience and operational excellence. We are at our best when our associates thrive within their community while simultaneously growing professionally and personally. Buffalo Lodging Associates, in partnership with Benderson Properties, LLC, owns and operates hotels New York, New England, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Ontario. The substantial achievements of our hotels can be attributed to maintaining the highest level of product quality through development, technology, and interior design, as well as having well-trained, courteous, and dedicated employees who understand and provide exceptional customer service. For more information about Buffalo Lodging Associates' company culture or hotels, please visit http://www.buffalolodging.com.
Media Contact
Connie Roberts, Buffalo Lodgings Associates, LLC, 716.878.9319, [email protected], www.buffalolodging.com
SOURCE Buffalo Lodgings Associates, LLC
