Courtyard by Marriott Providence Lincoln Completes Major Renovation

"The wait is over, and the time has finally come to share our newly renovated hotel," said General Manager, Jim Marcil. "It's exciting how guests are able to make the most of their stay with such attention to detail and modern amenities," said Jim.

Courtyard Providence Lincoln's newly designed guest rooms feature solid colors with a warm and neutral palette, adding calm and sophistication to any stay, and subtle accents that add just a pop of color. Upon entry, guests can settle comfortably into a modern platform bed anchored by a plush upholstered headboard, illuminated by calming cove lighting that can easily be dimmed in-bed. A specially designed sleeper sofa with an accompanying ottoman provides a cozy corner to lounge or work and can fold out into a full-sized bed for extra space. Courtyard's upscale guest room also features a smartly designed valet station with a refrigerator and coffeemaker, plus a 50-inch TV that can be pulled out and swiveled for optimal viewing from either the bed or sofa.

Courtyard Providence Lincoln is conveniently near several attractions, including downtown Providence, Roger Williams Park Zoo, TF Green Airport, Gillette Stadium, Twin River Casino, and several Colleges and Universities. Whether guests are here for business or leisure, there's something for everyone. After a packed day, unwinding by the fire pit or taking a dip in the indoor pool is the perfect way to relax. Plus, with amenities like the fitness center and nearby recreational activities, guests can stay active and entertained throughout their stay. And let's not forget about the spacious guest rooms, having a comfortable retreat at the end of the day is essential. The fact that pets are welcome is just the cherry on top for those traveling with furry companions!

To make reservations or request information, please visit courtyardlincoln.com or call +1 (401) 333-3400.

About Buffalo Lodging Associates, LLC

Buffalo Lodging Associates is a community of welcoming, committed, and passionate associates driven to provide a best-in-class hospitality experience and operational excellence. We are at our best when our associates thrive within their community while simultaneously growing professionally and personally. Buffalo Lodging Associates, in partnership with Benderson Properties, LLC, owns and operates hotels New York, New England, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Ontario. The substantial achievements of our hotels can be attributed to maintaining the highest level of product quality through development, technology, and interior design, as well as having well-trained, courteous, and dedicated employees who understand and provide exceptional customer service. For more information about Buffalo Lodging Associates' company culture or hotels, please visit http://www.buffalolodging.com.

