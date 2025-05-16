Courtyard by Marriott Springfield Airport Unveils Fresh Renovation, Enhancing Comfort and Convenience for Modern Travelers

"We're excited to welcome travelers with a fresh, modern atmosphere designed to help them relax, recharge, and stay productive," said Donovan Fandrick, General Manager of Courtyard by Marriott Springfield Airport Post this

Renovation Highlights:

Modern Guest Rooms: Each guest room has been updated with sleek furnishings, plush bedding, improved lighting, and thoughtful amenities to create a peaceful and productive environment.

Redesigned Lobby and Public Spaces: The updated lobby now features flexible seating areas, cozy nooks, and inviting workspaces ideal for business or leisure travelers looking to connect, collaborate, or unwind.

Upgraded Fitness Center and Indoor Pool: The hotel's fitness area has been newly enhanced with modern cardio and strength-training equipment, and the renovated indoor pool offers a refreshing space for relaxation or low-impact exercise.

Sustainability Features: The renovation incorporates energy-efficient lighting, low-flow fixtures, and environmentally conscious design elements in alignment with both Marriott's and Atrium Hospitality's sustainability goals.

"This renovation is another example of Atrium Hospitality's investment in our people, properties, and communities," said Peter Komar, Vice President, Operational Strategies – Midwest Region, Atrium Hospitality. "We're proud to reintroduce Courtyard by Marriott Springfield Airport as a refreshed and reliable destination for both business and leisure travelers visiting the Ozarks."

Courtyard by Marriott Springfield Airport continues to offer complimentary airport shuttle service, high-speed Wi-Fi, over 1,500 square feet of meeting space, and convenient access to local attractions such as Bass Pro Shops, Wonders of Wildlife Museum & Aquarium, and Missouri State University.

About Courtyard by Marriott

With over 1,200 locations in more than 60 countries and territories, Courtyard is passionate about empowering its guests to stay productive, connected, and balanced while on the road. Whether traveling for business or leisure, Courtyard hotels offer thoughtfully designed spaces and amenities to help guests make the most of their stay. For more information, visit courtyard.marriott.com, and follow Courtyard on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Atrium Hospitality

Atrium Hospitality is ranked as one of the nation's largest hotel operators. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, the company manages a portfolio of 74 hotels in 25 states, representing well-known brands such as Hilton, Marriott, IHG, and Wyndham, among others. Atrium operates approximately 19,000 guest rooms/suites and 2.8 million square feet of event space. Atrium Hospitality's six core values of Service, Perseverance, Inclusion, Respect, Innovation and Teamwork guide the Atrium SPIRIT for creating a welcoming environment for all, nurturing personal ambitions, inspiring professional opportunities, and being a responsible community partner. Atrium is conserving the planet's natural resources and being more efficient in support of the company's commitment to sustainability, all while providing exceptional guest experiences. In 2024, Atrium Hospitality added another Atlanta Top Workplaces win to the company's accolades and celebrated being recognized for the third time by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Atrium supports a range of civic and community activities, and Atrium- managed properties nationwide are proud to take part in Project SEARCH, a school-to-work program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. For more information about Atrium, visit www.atriumhospitality.com.

