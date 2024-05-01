Cousin's Quilt Shop to Host 15th Annual Quilting Art Seminar

The event welcomes quilters of all levels to learn from experts and embrace the quilting community

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BERNINA dealer, Cousin's Quilt Shop, will be hosting their annual Quilting Art Seminar in Mackinac Island during the first week of May. The event has been designed to provide a communal space for quilters of all skill levels to learn from well-known instructors.

The event promises an abundance of classes that range from rulerwork to hand embroidery in addition to mystery projects, demonstrations of tools, and a trunk show. All classes are with industry experts including Amanda Murphy, Susan Cleveland, Lisa Bongean, Stacey Coffee, Valerie Krueger, Karolyn 'Nubin' Minerd, and Kori Turner-Goodhart.

Additionally, a variety of BERNINA machines will be featured in classes and a part of class demonstrations. Participants can experience the BERNINA Q 16, B 770 QE PLUS, B 770 QE PLUS Kaffe Edition, and L 890 on site.

While the Quilting Art Seminar will be filled with educational classes, it offers plenty of networking opportunities, too. Event coordinator Carmen Hartwig shared, "We have attendees who have attended for more than 10 years and many, many great friendships have formed through the networking that happens at our event. We have several areas for 'sitting and socializing' in the evening."

To secure your spot, call Cousin's Quilt Shop at 231-533-4661 or visit at 732 E Cayuga St., Bellaire, MI.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, May 4th through Friday, May 10th, 2024

Time: 9 AM - 4 PM

Location: Mission Point Resort: One Lakeshore Dr., Mackinac Island, MI

Cost: Classes start at $65, plus registration fee

Thank you gift: Each guest will receive a Vera Bradley bag, patterns, thread, and more.

ABOUT BERNINA

