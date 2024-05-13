Cova Software Selects Breadstack Technologies as Preferred eCommerce Partner

Cova Software, a Denver-based dispensary point-of-sale (POS) provider, has partnered with Burnaby, BC-based Breadstack Technologies to enhance e-commerce capabilities for North American cannabis retailers. Breadstack, known for its SEO-optimized e-commerce solutions, will integrate its technology with Cova's POS system to provide a seamless online shopping experience. This partnership aims to simplify compliance, enhance operational efficiency, and expand the online presence of cannabis retailers. Both companies are leaders in their respective fields, with Cova Software powering 2,000 locations across North America and Breadstack providing advanced eCommerce, SEO, live chat, and fulfillment solutions tailored to the cannabis industry. This collaboration represents a significant advancement in cannabis retail sales technology.
VANCOUVER, BC, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cova Software, a dispensary point-of-sale (POS) provider headquartered in Denver, CO with offices in Vancouver, BC, has announced its strategic partnership with Burnaby, BC-based Breadstack Technologies Inc. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in enhancing the e-commerce capabilities of cannabis retailers across North America and beyond.
Cova Software, renowned for its award-winning POS solution, tailored to the unique needs of the retail cannabis industry, sought a partner that could complement its robust POS system with a truly seamless e-commerce experience. After a thorough evaluation, Cova identified Breadstack Technologies as the ideal ally due to its proven track record of delivering cutting-edge e-commerce solutions and its leading-edge work in applying AI to assist dispensary owners in better managing their businesses in a complicated and highly regulated industry.
"Cova's thrilled to announce our partnership with Breadstack Technologies," said Gary Cohen, CEO of Cova Software. "Developing high-functioning e-commerce solutions for the cannabis industry is very difficult and we recognize their extensive expertise. That's why we welcome this integration with Cova POS in providing cannabis retailers a truly comprehensive solution. Breadstack is ideal for those retailers seeking to expand their online presence with compliant, scalable e-commerce."
Breadstack Technologies, headquartered in Burnaby, BC, is renowned for its SEO-optimized dispensary eCommerce, live-chat and fulfillment solutions tailored to the cannabis industry. Their platform provides dispensaries a fully customizable website with integrated online shopping, providing full control of their brand, their data and their customers' buying experience. The seamless integration with Cova's leading inventory management and Point Of Sale (POS) solution streamlines operations ensuring both online and in-store inventories remain in sync at all times.
"We are excited to join forces with Cova," said Mike Le, CEO of Breadstack Technologies Inc. "Together, we are poised to revolutionize the way cannabis retailers operate online, providing them with an integrated suite of tools necessary to succeed in an increasingly competitive market."
This strategic partnership between Cova and Breadstack represents a significant step forward in the evolution of cannabis retail sales technology. By combining their technical expertise, these two companies are set to empower dispensaries with a new generation of enhanced tools necessary to thrive online.
For more information about Cova Software and Breadstack Technologies, please visit https://www.covasoftware.com and https://www.breadstack.com.
### About Cova Software
Cova builds innovative software solutions for cannabis retail. Its award-winning suite includes cannabis point of sale, eCommerce, payments, inventory management, and advanced analytics—tech designed to simplify compliance and streamline complex operations. A focus on ease-of-use, industry-leading reliability, and enterprise-proven scalability have made Cova the most-trusted cannabis retail platform in North America, powering 2,000 locations.
### About Breadstack Technologies
Breadstack Technologies is a Burnaby-based digital solutions provider focused on improving the retail cannabis buying experience. Their powerful software helps dispensaries get found in more searches, increase sales, retain more customers, and deliver more weed with seamlessly integrated eCommerce, live chat & fulfillment solutions.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Dayna Van Buskirk
Cova Software
[email protected]
Riel Roussopoulos
Breadstack Technologies
[email protected]
