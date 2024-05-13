Cova Software Selects Breadstack Technologies as Preferred eCommerce Partner

"Breadstack is ideal for those retailers seeking to expand their online presence with compliant, scalable e-commerce." - Gary Cohen, CEO of Cova Software Post this

"Cova's thrilled to announce our partnership with Breadstack Technologies," said Gary Cohen, CEO of Cova Software. "Developing high-functioning e-commerce solutions for the cannabis industry is very difficult and we recognize their extensive expertise. That's why we welcome this integration with Cova POS in providing cannabis retailers a truly comprehensive solution. Breadstack is ideal for those retailers seeking to expand their online presence with compliant, scalable e-commerce."

Breadstack Technologies, headquartered in Burnaby, BC, is renowned for its SEO-optimized dispensary eCommerce, live-chat and fulfillment solutions tailored to the cannabis industry. Their platform provides dispensaries a fully customizable website with integrated online shopping, providing full control of their brand, their data and their customers' buying experience. The seamless integration with Cova's leading inventory management and Point Of Sale (POS) solution streamlines operations ensuring both online and in-store inventories remain in sync at all times.

"We are excited to join forces with Cova," said Mike Le, CEO of Breadstack Technologies Inc. "Together, we are poised to revolutionize the way cannabis retailers operate online, providing them with an integrated suite of tools necessary to succeed in an increasingly competitive market."

This strategic partnership between Cova and Breadstack represents a significant step forward in the evolution of cannabis retail sales technology. By combining their technical expertise, these two companies are set to empower dispensaries with a new generation of enhanced tools necessary to thrive online.

For more information about Cova Software and Breadstack Technologies, please visit https://www.covasoftware.com and https://www.breadstack.com.

### About Cova Software

Cova builds innovative software solutions for cannabis retail. Its award-winning suite includes cannabis point of sale, eCommerce, payments, inventory management, and advanced analytics—tech designed to simplify compliance and streamline complex operations. A focus on ease-of-use, industry-leading reliability, and enterprise-proven scalability have made Cova the most-trusted cannabis retail platform in North America, powering 2,000 locations.

### About Breadstack Technologies

Breadstack Technologies is a Burnaby-based digital solutions provider focused on improving the retail cannabis buying experience. Their powerful software helps dispensaries get found in more searches, increase sales, retain more customers, and deliver more weed with seamlessly integrated eCommerce, live chat & fulfillment solutions.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dayna Van Buskirk

Cova Software

[email protected]

Riel Roussopoulos

Breadstack Technologies

[email protected]

SOURCE Breadstack Technologies