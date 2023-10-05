Covalent Drug Discovery: Basic Principles and Analysis of Current Patent Literature, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, attendees will learn about some of the fundamental principles of covalent drug discovery and hear an analysis of patent activity in this competitive space between 2020-2023.

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The discovery of targeted covalent modulators has attracted considerable interest over the past years, driven in part by a better understanding of target engagement and pharmacodynamics, combined with innovations in the chemistry of electrophilic moieties. In this webinar, Philip Carpino, Executive Director at X-Chem, will:

Discuss the basic principles of covalent drug discovery

Provide examples of targeted covalent modulators that have been recently approved by the FDA

Summarize the diversity of warheads (or covalent reactive groups, CRGs)

Review the patent activity in this competitive space over the past few years

In addition, he will discuss several case studies and show how X-Chem can help scientists rapidly advance challenging covalent inhibitor projects using this exciting and innovative drug discovery modality.

Join this webinar to get insights into covalent drug discovery and targeted covalent modulators that have been approved by the FDA.

Join Phil Carpino for the live webinar on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at 2 pm EDT (11am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Covalent Drug Discovery: Basic Principles and Analysis of Current Patent Literature.

