Covariate Adjustment in Randomized Clinical Trials Based on Latest FDA Guidance: Application to Composite Covariates, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain a comprehensive review of the new FDA guidance on covariate adjustment in clinical trials. Attendees will explore the advantages of covariate adjustment with a prognostic composite covariate — maximizing trial efficiency in compliance with the FDA guidance. The featured speakers will share insights into navigating documentation and operational requirements for implementing analysis adjustment with a prognostic baseline covariate.
TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In May 2023, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released its final guidance titled "Adjusting for Covariates in Randomized Clinical Trials (RCT) for Drugs and Biological Products". It is difficult to overstate the importance of this guidance as baseline covariate adjustment is an integral part of any statistical analysis of RCTs. Covariate adjustment has become a standard statistical tool because of its simplicity and benefits, including increased study sensitivity and power.
In the guidance, the FDA provides many practical recommendations for correctly performing adjusted analyses in both linear and nonlinear models. However, while opening doors to innovative solutions, the FDA remains relatively vague on one of the most difficult and least understood aspects of covariate adjustment, how to select the covariates for the analysis:
"In some circumstances, these covariates may be known from the scientific literature. In other cases, it may be useful to use previous studies (e.g., a Phase II trial) to select prognostic covariates or form prognostic indices."
One such innovative application of the guidance is the use of composite covariates such as Placebell, a placebo prognostic covariate developed by Cognivia.
Join this exclusive webinar to explore the latest FDA guidelines and the remarkable benefits of using prognostic covariates to enhance trial accuracy and improve assay sensitivity while complying with regulatory requirements. With a decade of experience developing prognostic covariates and assisting sponsors with adjustments, Cognivia will help you translate this critically important FDA guidance into practical recommendations for your next trial. The featured speakers will also delve into concrete applications of composite prognostic covariates.
Join experts from Cognivia, Samuel Branders, Data Mining Scientist Director; and Hervé Pagès, Customer Solution Director, for the live webinar on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
