Covelo Group Unveils Redesigned Website with Exclusive Focus

"Since our inception, our approach to providing the best experience for our schools, students, and staff has always been centered around cultivating deep, positive relationships," said Bami Fajinmi, VP of Educational Services. "This ethos is evident in our new website, where each page was meticulously designed to inform and connect with the reader, ensuring they leave having gained something new."

The redesigned website highlights Covelo's full spectrum of clinical services, staffing capabilities, and the supportive infrastructure the company brings to its school partners. Dedicated pages now spotlight Covelo's clinical team – one of the most critical aspects of the value it brings to school districts.

On the candidate side, the site reflects direct feedback from current and prospective professionals, particularly around the onboarding and support process. With the new design, candidates can find key resources, contact HR, and connect with recruiters in just a few clicks – streamlining their journey from interest to impact.

"One of our goals in completing this comprehensive redesign was to better highlight our commitment to enhancing the value we provide to the school districts we serve," said Fajinmi. "And for our professionals, we made sure the new site reflects how deeply we care about their experience and growth."

As of January 1, 2025, Covelo Group now operates exclusively within the education sector. This transformation has been years in the making and is now fully realized with the launch of a website dedicated to one purpose: supporting schools and empowering professionals.

About Covelo Group

Covelo Group is a school-focused staffing and recruiting firm that places healthcare, behavioral health, therapy, and educational support professionals in learning environments where they can thrive. Serving school districts across California, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Nevada, and Texas, Covelo is dedicated to building brighter futures – one placement at a time.

To explore the new site and learn more about Covelo Group's services, visit www.covelogroup.com.

Media Contact

Bami Fajinmi, Covelo Group, 1 310-779-4849, [email protected], https://www.covelogroup.com/

SOURCE Covelo Group