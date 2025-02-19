Covenant Care Celebrates Outstanding Employees with 2025 Car Giveaway

"We are honored to celebrate our hardworking healthcare employees with these events and acknowledge their dedication to safely caring for those who are unable to care for themselves," said Susanne Dean, director of employee safety at Covenant Care. Post this

"We are honored to celebrate our hardworking healthcare employees with these events and acknowledge their dedication to safely caring for those who are unable to care for themselves," said Susanne Dean, director of employee safety at Covenant Care. "Each finalist has demonstrated an exemplary work ethic — particularly in their attendance and commitment to workplace safety. They truly are amazing and selfless individuals, and we are thrilled to help their dreams come true."

Flores, a licensed vocational nurse (LVN), has been a valued member of the Royal Care team in Long Beach since 2021. She has earned a reputation for her exceptional patient care and unwavering dedication to safety and professionalism. Flores drove away in a 2025 White Hyundai Elantra, generously provided by Covenant Care's safety partner, Puente Hills Hyundai. To assist with her first month's insurance and gas expenses, she also received $200.

Zepeda was named the second grand-prize winner. Zepeda has worked at Mission Skilled Nursing & Subacute Center for 23 years as an exemplary housekeeper. Known for her diligence in maintaining a safe and clean environment, Zepeda consistently goes above and beyond to ensure infection control and patient safety.

Despite commuting by bus daily, Zepeda has remained steadfast in her dedication to her role. Now, with her new red Hyundai Elantra, she is excited to pursue her driver's license and enjoy greater mobility.

There was a total of 62 finalists for the main Covenant Care awards, representing all 29 of the company's locations. The finalists were all front-line staff workers who qualified based on their safety and attendance records during the year. In addition to the two grand-prize car winners, the remaining finalists each walked away with gifts and prize money.

Covenant Care remains committed to recognizing and rewarding the dedication of its employees. Through events like the annual car giveaway, the company continues to foster a culture of appreciation, motivation and team spirit.

"We want our finalists to feel loved, appreciated and proud of their accomplishments over the past year," said Dean. "Our hope is that the energy and joy from this celebration will inspire them as they continue their important work in our facilities."

For more information about Covenant Care and its commitment to excellence, visit http://www.covenantcare.com.

About Covenant Care

Covenant Care manages 29 healthcare and rehabilitation centers across California and Nevada, providing exceptional patient care with a focus on safety, compassion and innovation. The company is dedicated to supporting its employees and fostering a workplace culture that values hard work, teamwork and excellence.

