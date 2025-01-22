Covenant HomeCare and Hospice Launches Partnership with Care Coordinations to Enhance Communications and Patient Engagement

"This partnership empowers patients, families, and care teams to communicate seamlessly and securely, enabling us to deliver exceptional, high-quality care while streamlining operations." – John Huskey, President of Covenant HomeCare and Hospice Post this

A division of Covenant Health, Covenant HomeCare and Hospice serves over 5,000 patients annually, offering comprehensive in-home medical care, rehabilitation, and end-of-life services. Covenant HomeCare had identified a need to simplify internal and patient-facing communications. The division previously relied on separate non-integrated tools like text messages, emails, phone calls, voicemails, and other collaboration tools. Covenant engaged Care Coordinations to develop a unified, secure, and fully integrated solution.

"I'm very proud to announce that after multiple months of hard work and planning, we are live with Care Coordinations," said John Huskey, President of Covenant HomeCare and Hospice. "This technology enables us to securely communicate regarding patients and operational tasks, while also allowing patients and caregivers to engage directly with the care team."

The first-of-its-kind system automates the creation of patient-specific "care teams" channels as soon as a patient is entered into HCHB. It dynamically syncs episodic data and assigns participants according to Covenant's defined workflows. The system also provides an interface for patients and families to request scheduling changes or demographic updates, which trigger automated workflows directly within HCHB. The result is improved efficiency, reduced administrative burdens, and a more engaging experience for agency staff, patients, and their families.

"All communication flows seamlessly into HomeCare HomeBase," Huskey explained. "This evolution will eliminate non-secure texting, avoid messaging on multiple platforms that don't integrate with HCHB and ensure that critical exchanges are easily accessible within the patient's chart."

"This partnership exemplifies the future of value-based care," said TJ Patel, PT, DPT, founder of Care Coordinations. "It was the vision of Todd Robbins, Covenant Homecare's Business Support Analyst, that set us on this path. Andrew Ostrander, our VP of Client Success and Sales, worked closely with him to shape that vision. Together, we've delivered a solution that not only enhances operational performance but also empowers patients and families to interact with their care teams more meaningfully. This allows clinicians to focus on what matters most: delivering exceptional, high-quality care."

Robbins highlighted the challenges faced by home health and hospice field clinicians. "Field clinicians consistently encounter obstacles in communicating effectively and promptly with patients, families, and team members," he said. "Concerns about privacy, security, and ensuring communications are accurately memorialized in the patient record are always top of mind."

Robbins continued, "Care Coordinations empowers the care team, patients, and caregivers to communicate in a streamlined and protected fashion. By integrating the Care Coordinations platform with HomeCare HomeBase, we've enhanced our ability to document communications. This results in more detailed patient records and fosters stronger relationships. Better communication equals better care."

In the coming months, both organizations will host webinars to share insights with other HCHB enterprise clients, gather feedback for future enhancements, and continue to advance care-at-home technology in alignment with industry trends and regulatory shifts.

About Covenant HomeCare and Hospice

Established in 1978 and accredited by the Community Health Accreditation Partner (CHAP), Covenant HomeCare and Hospice provides comprehensive in-home care services to patients throughout Knoxville and East Tennessee. As part of Covenant Health, a nonprofit integrated healthcare delivery system that is nationally recognized for excellence, Covenant HomeCare and Hospice is dedicated to delivering safe, high-quality, compassionate care. More information is available at https://www.covenanthealth.com/homecare-hospice/.

About Care Coordinations

Care Coordinations is a leader in developing secure, integrated communication platforms that streamline care-at-home operations. By leveraging innovative technology and strategic partnerships, Care Coordinations supports care-at-home organizations in improving patient outcomes, enhancing the care experience, and optimizing efficiency at scale.

For more information, please visit https://carecoordinations.com/

About Homecare Homebase, LLC

Founded by industry veterans in 1999, Homecare Homebase (HCHB) is a Dallas-based software leader empowering exceptional home-based care through hosted, cloud-based technology solutions and administrative services. HCHB's customized mobile solutions enable real-time, wireless data exchange and communication between field clinicians, physicians and office staff for better care, more accurate reporting and improved revenue cycle management. HCHB's products and services streamline operations, simplify compliance and boost clinical and financial outcomes for home-based care agencies. Each year, over 300,000 HCHB users serve approximately one million patients daily, resulting in over 121 million annual visits. The company is part of the Hearst Health network. For more information, visit hchb.com or call us toll-free at 1- 866-535-HCHB (4242).

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to guide healthcare organizations by delivering essential intelligence and software that improve the quality, safety and efficiency of care. Hearst Health has been innovating with care for more than 40 years, with a commitment to making a lasting positive impact on health. The Hearst Health companies — FDB, Homecare Homebase, MCG, MHK, QGenda and Zynx Health — elevate care.

