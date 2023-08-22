Coverall® Awards 52 Academic Scholarships for the 2023-24 Year

Now in its 18th year, Coverall's Scholarship Program continues a tradition of educational support for the children of its Franchise Business Owners
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coverall North America, Inc., one of the leading franchisors in the commercial cleaning industry, today announced the recipients of its esteemed Coverall Scholarship Program for the 2023-2024 academic year. The program, now in its 18th year, has awarded 52 scholarships, amounting to $78,000, to deserving students who are the children of Coverall's independent Franchise Business Owners.
Demonstrating its unwavering commitment to fostering educational aspirations, Coverall has contributed a cumulative total of $885,000 in scholarships over the past 18 years, supporting young students in their pursuit of higher education. The Coverall Scholarship Program stands as a testament to the company's dedication to both its Franchise Business Owner community and advancement through education.
"We take immense pride in extending our support to the children of our valued Franchise Business Owners through the Coverall Scholarship Program," said Shirley Klein, Coverall's Chief Operations Officer. "Our program provides a platform for these exceptional students to realize their academic and career ambitions. Like their parents, we firmly believe in their potential to make meaningful contributions to their communities."
Since its inception, the Coverall Scholarship Program has recognized and honored 317 bright and talented individuals from around the country. Eligible candidates include high school seniors, college freshmen, sophomores, and juniors who are dependents of Coverall Franchise Business Owners. To qualify, the Franchise Businesses must have maintained their presence in the Coverall System for at least one year. A minimum GPA of 3.0 or a B is required, and applicants must be enrolled as full-time students at accredited non-profit colleges, universities, or vocational/technical schools within the United States.
"We view our Scholarship Program as a reflection of our foundational values. By providing opportunities for educational advancement, we are investing in the next generation of leaders," added Klein.
Media Contact
Shari Sadowski, Coverall, 1 203.482.4111, [email protected], www.coverall.com
SOURCE Coverall
Share this article