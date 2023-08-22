Coverall® Awards 52 Academic Scholarships for the 2023-24 Year

"We view our Scholarship Program as a reflection of our foundational values." Tweet this

"We take immense pride in extending our support to the children of our valued Franchise Business Owners through the Coverall Scholarship Program," said Shirley Klein, Coverall's Chief Operations Officer. "Our program provides a platform for these exceptional students to realize their academic and career ambitions. Like their parents, we firmly believe in their potential to make meaningful contributions to their communities."

Since its inception, the Coverall Scholarship Program has recognized and honored 317 bright and talented individuals from around the country. Eligible candidates include high school seniors, college freshmen, sophomores, and juniors who are dependents of Coverall Franchise Business Owners. To qualify, the Franchise Businesses must have maintained their presence in the Coverall System for at least one year. A minimum GPA of 3.0 or a B is required, and applicants must be enrolled as full-time students at accredited non-profit colleges, universities, or vocational/technical schools within the United States.

"We view our Scholarship Program as a reflection of our foundational values. By providing opportunities for educational advancement, we are investing in the next generation of leaders," added Klein.

