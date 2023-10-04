CoverRight and AC Collective Announce Partnership to Deliver Medicare Support for Property & Casualty (P&C) Agencies Across the Nation

"We are excited to work with CoverRight as their Medicare platform introduces a powerful new profit center for our P&C-focused agencies." said Kenny Urbania, CEO/Co-Founder of AC Collective. Tweet this

"We are excited to work with CoverRight as their Medicare platform introduces a powerful new profit center for our P&C-focused agencies. We strongly believe that P&C agencies should find multiple ways to serve their clients in order to drive engagement and retention," said Kenny Urbania, CEO/Co-Founder of AC Collective. "Providing Medicare enrollment assistance not only helps clients and their family members on a complex decision point, but helps to diversify revenue streams which is particularly relevant given the current challenging state of the P&C insurance industry."

CoverRight's Medicare platform delivers a concierge-style experience that simplifies the complexities of Medicare for those navigating the maze of different coverage available and will now be accessible to AC Collective's umbrella agency to deliver to their clients. With 10,000 people retiring every day, this collaboration empowers AC Collective agencies to help their clients to make well-informed decisions about their Medicare coverage, ensuring they access the best healthcare options available during a pivotal phase of their lives.

"We are excited about the partnership with AC Collective and our shared goal of enhancing the health insurance journey for the clients under the AC umbrella," said Richard Chan, Founder & CEO at CoverRight. "Our collaboration empowers agencies to address a crucial pain point for their clients while adding a profitable dimension to their business model. It's a win-win for both agencies and their clients."

Medicare presents a significant challenge for older adults and their families. Many seek the guidance of their trusted insurance advisors when navigating this complex healthcare system. CoverRight, through its Agency Partner Program, provides an easy-to-set up and seamless integration with P&C agencies by offering the tools and solutions to easily connect P&C agency clients with Medicare expertise without agencies having to worry about competition for their clients.

Through this strategic alliance, CoverRight and AC Collective are offering P&C agencies a unique opportunity to bolster their offerings, secure their book of business and generate additional revenue, all while providing invaluable support to clients that can help improve retention and loyalty.

About CoverRight: CoverRight is the first digital concierge platform designed to empower retirees and their families to easily learn about and navigate Medicare online. The company collaborates with experienced Insurance, Banking, Retail and Healthcare Provider partners nationwide to create a digitally-driven and personalized Medicare enrollment experience for eligible clients. The CoverRight platform pairs technology with human support to simplify a traditionally confusing and complex decision by delivering a concierge-style experience that provides consumers with a delightful and comprehensive Medicare plan selection and enrollment experience. The company's vision is to become the go-to retirement concierge platform to help retirees manage and navigate health and finance in retirement.

About AC Collective: AC Collective is a forward-thinking organization committed to delivering innovative solutions and services to its clients. With a focus on enhancing client experiences, AC Collective is dedicated to offering comprehensive and customized solutions that address the evolving needs of individuals and businesses.

