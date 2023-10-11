CoverRight Releases Review of Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Costs relative to Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC

"We're thrilled that companies like CoverRight share our commitment to helping consumers access the lowest possible prices for their prescription medications," said Alex Oshmyansky, Md, PhD. – CEO of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company. Tweet this

While not all profiles in the review were able to save through Cost Plus Drugs, CoverRight's study underscores the need for Medicare beneficiaries to evaluate all their options when it comes to filling prescriptions. Some of the profiles examined accrued over $5,000 to $6,000 in annual savings through Cost Plus Drugs based on Medicare Part D costs for the 2023 calendar year.

"Collaborating with Mark Cuban's Cost Plus Drugs is an important way CoverRight shows its commitment to providing Medicare beneficiaries with access to the best possible solutions and services when it comes to their health" said Richard Chan, CoverRight's Founder & CEO. "We conducted this review to enhance transparency around prescription drug costs, but more importantly, to draw attention to the need for older adults to evaluate all their options and make informed decisions about their healthcare."

CoverRight is the first digital Medicare selection platform to integrate Cost Plus Drugs data into its platform, allowing consumers to compare and save on prescription drug costs. The collaboration demonstrates CoverRight's continued commitment to helping consumers get the most out of their healthcare, including lowering the cost of prescription medications. This review builds upon CoverRight and Cost Plus Drugs' successful collaboration initiated in October 2022 to help Medicare beneficiaries save additionally on drug costs.

"We're thrilled that companies like CoverRight share our commitment to helping consumers access the lowest possible prices for their prescription medications," said Alex Oshmyansky, Md, PhD. – CEO of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company. "We're excited to be able to continue to help improve access to affordable healthcare options for the Medicare-eligible population."

To access the report, and for more information about CoverRight and the collaboration with Cost Plus Drugs, please visit: CoverRight.com/costplusdrugs

About CoverRight: CoverRight is the first digital concierge platform designed to empower older adults and their families to easily learn about and navigate Medicare online. The company collaborates with insurance, banking, and healthcare provider partners nationwide to create a digitally-driven and personalized Medicare enrollment experience for eligible clients. CoverRight's platform pairs technology with concierge-style human support to simplify a confusing and complex Medicare decision for those in or near retirement.

About Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company: The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs) aims to fundamentally change the way the pharmaceutical industry operates. As a public-benefit corporation, its social mission of improving public health is just as important as the bottom line. Cost Plus Drugs transparently charges a standard markup on every drug it sells. The costplusdrugs.com online pharmacy launched in January 2022 now carries over 1,000 prescription products, delivered by mail to thousands of happy customers every day. Cost Plus Drugs is working with health plans, managed-care organizations, pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) and self-insured employers to bring these same savings to employer-sponsored benefit plans nationwide.

