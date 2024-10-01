Cowbell Appoints Finance and Legal Heads, as It Gears Up To Scale Operations

Denise Pagliarulo joins Cowbell Insurance as SVP and Head of Finance, bringing with her 20 years of insurance industry expertise

joins Cowbell Insurance as SVP and Head of Finance, bringing with her 20 years of insurance industry expertise Eric Biderman is also promoted to General Counsel, Leading Legal, and Regulatory Compliance

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cowbell, a leading provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and middle-market businesses, has appointed Denise Pagliarulo, a former AXIS Capital finance veteran and Deloitte alumna, to lead its finance team. Denise will be overseeing global finance operations as the company enters a period of growth with new products, services, and geographies.

The company has also promoted Eric Biderman to General Counsel, where he will continue to oversee the company's legal and regulatory compliance functions and play a prominent role in the company's initiatives to scale up and drive further market penetration. Eric has been with Cowbell for three years and previously spent over 16 years in private practice, most recently serving as Counsel in the Insurance and Reinsurance Practice Group at an AmLaw Top 100 firm.

"We are thrilled to welcome Denise to Cowbell as we scale up our offerings in support of our vision to manage commercial digital risk for global SMEs." said Jack Kudale, founder and CEO of Cowbell. "With over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry, Denise is primed to help Cowbell in its next phase of growth."

Denise joins Cowbell after 12 years at AXIS Capital, most recently as Senior Vice President and Head of Finance, North America. Prior to this she was VP of Internal Audit at American Safety Insurance and as a Senior Manager in insurance at Deloitte. Eric has been involved with the business since its inception. Under his leadership, the company expanded its operations to the UK and India and established risk-bearing entities, including a surplus lines insurance carrier and a reinsurance captive.

Jack Kudale continues: "This year has been one of growth and development for Cowbell. We closed our Series C funding round, celebrated one year of success in the UK and expanded our US-based offering up to businesses up to $1B in annual revenues. As we enter this next chapter of our journey and look to grow our policyholder base, I am confident that both Denise and Eric's leadership will accelerate that rapid growth."

Media Contact

Jonathan Lenz, Luminous PR, 44 07795 374 423, [email protected]

SOURCE Cowbell