Cowboy Internet Services Expands Fiber like high speed internet service into Atkins

ATKINS, Ark., Oct. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cowboy Internet Services Expands High-Speed Internet Coverage to Atkins, Arkansas

Cowboy Internet Services, an emerging provider of high-speed internet services in Pope County, Arkansas, is excited to announce the expansion of it's services to the town of Atkins, Arkansas. As of September 18, 2023, residents and businesses in Atkins can now experience lightning-fast internet speeds, reliable connections, and exceptional customer service.

Cowboy Internet Services is committed to improving the internet experience for Pope County, and this expansion to Atkins is a significant step toward achieving that mission. The company's office is conveniently located at 16023 SR 105N, Hector, AR 72843, making it easily accessible for customers in the region.

Key features of Cowboy Internet Services in Atkins:

No installation fees, ensuring that customers can enjoy high-speed internet without the hassle of upfront costs.

Download speeds of up to 600 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 120 Mbps, providing residents and businesses with the bandwidth they need for streaming, gaming, remote work, and more.

Cutting-Edge Technology from Tarana Wireless, delivering true fiber-like speeds. This technology is installed on the tower on Crow Mountain, located behind Sonic in Atkins . If customers can see this tower from their home, they can now access Cowboy Internet Services.

This expansion is a testament to Cowboy Internet Services' dedication to bridging the digital divide and providing reliable, high-speed internet access to underserved areas. The company's investment in cutting-edge technology ensures that customers in Atkins can now enjoy a world-class internet experience.

"We are thrilled to bring our high-speed internet services to Atkins and contribute to the growth and development of this community," said Allen Gumpenberger, Founder and CEO of Cowboy Internet Services. "We believe that fast, reliable internet is an essential service, and we're committed to ensuring that residents and businesses in Atkins have access to the best internet experience possible."

Cowboy Internet Services is actively working to expand its coverage and enhance internet access for more communities in Pope County and the surrounding areas.

For more information about Cowboy Internet Services and to check if you are within the service area, please visit www.CowboyInternetServices.com or contact their office at (479) 470 2085.

About Cowboy Internet Services:

Cowboy Internet Services is an emerging provider of high-speed internet services in Pope County, Arkansas, dedicated to improving the internet experience for rural communities. With a commitment to cutting-edge technology and exceptional customer service, the company is expanding its coverage to ensure that everyone can access fast, reliable internet.

