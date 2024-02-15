Cox Business and RapidScale Honor 2023 Top Performing Channel Partners

This recognition is a testament to their exceptional sales performance and commitment to delivering solutions from our powerhouse portfolio of managed IT and public cloud services. Post this

"I'm thrilled to acknowledge the amazing achievements and record-breaking results of our top partners," said RapidScale Senior Director of Sales Bob Buchanan. "This recognition is a testament to their exceptional sales performance and commitment to delivering solutions from our powerhouse portfolio of managed IT and public cloud services. We look forward to continued success and growth as we drive innovation for our clients."

2023 Top Performing Overall Distributor – Sandler Partners

Sandler Partner's ability to sustain historically strong customer relationships and deliver enterprise solutions skyrocketed sales in 2023. The team celebrates Alan and the team's collaborative efforts in the channel, achieving top cloud and connectivity sales with Cox Business and RapidScale.

2023 Top Performing Connectivity Distributor - Innovative Business Solutions

Innovative Business Solutions' remarkable sales performance this past year leveraged creative sales approaches, superior technology solutions, and immense tenacity. Cox Business recognizes the Innovative team for earning top TSD connectivity sales in 2023.

2023 Top Performing Cloud Distributor – AVANT Communications

RapidScale recognizes Avant for providing leading sales enablement tools to partners across the channel. Avant's innovative platform delivers valuable training and resources that have successfully helped partners identify the right technologies for their customers. Collaboratively, RapidScale and Avant continue to partner to provide cutting-edge solutions, especially RapidScale's public cloud services, enabling partners to optimize revenue with their clients.

2023 Top Connectivity Growth Distributor – Telarus

Winning its second category, Telarus earns Top Connectivity Growth Distributor with Cox Business. This legendary partnership continues to yield significant sales growth and new ways of doing business together. Cox Business honors Telarus as a valued partner, praising their collaborative contributions in delivering connectivity solutions to customers.

2023 Top Cloud Growth Distributor – Sandler Partners

Sandler Partners is a recognized winner because of their consistent year-over-year growth in cloud sales alongside RapidScale. The team demonstrated strategic partnership, leveraging RapidScale's comprehensive cloud portfolio and expertise for their partners. Sandler was pivotal in shaping go-to-market strategies that effectively showcased RapidScale's cloud offerings in key deals.

2023 Top Performing Connectivity Partner – Clear Connect

For a consecutive year, the Clear Connect team wins Top Performing Connectivity Partner award. Their team continues to excel in their connectivity sales, demonstrating great sales acumen. Clear Connect's creative and talented team successfully delivered remarkable results this past year.

2023 Top Performing Cloud Partner – John Alexander Consulting

RapidScale recognizes JAC for closing the largest deal of the year. The team effectively represented their clients' strategic and long-term needs, helping them reach their business goals successfully. Together with RapidScale, JAC delivered the most optimized solutions that simplified day-to-day global operations and improved customer business performance.

2023 Top Connectivity Growth Partner – Grupo Adler

Grupo Adler demonstrated creative marketing and sales tenacity, which resulted in significant sales growth. When selling Cox Business, their dynamic campaigns identified profitable opportunities and helped generate new business.

2023 Top Cloud Growth Partner– LVIT Pros

The team earned this recognition for their outstanding sales performance, identifying significant cloud opportunities this past year. LVIT Pros specialize in multi-location healthcare management companies requiring varied levels of IT support. Additionally, they serve attorneys, accountants, construction workers, and other businesses to help clients achieve IT service goals within their budget.

2023 Top Enterprise Sales Partner – Intellys

Cox Business congratulates Intellys for being named Top Enterprise Sales Partner in 2023. Intellys has a highly skilled team that works with their customers to recommend and implement the best solutions for their needs. Intellys committed to their partnership with Cox Business, engaging the team to position the full portfolio technology offerings to customers.

2023 Top Public Cloud Partner – Amplix

RapidScale celebrates Amplix for bringing in the year's most significant public cloud deal. Comprised of several trusted advisor groups, Amplix demonstrated exceptional sales acumen through their talented technical sales team, driving lucrative opportunities. Their skillset across several IT practices, including cloud, security, and SASE, made them a key partner in discovering multi-solution deals.

2023 Top Connectivity Evangelist – Matt Marshall, Innovative Business Solutions

Matt Marshall from Innovative Business Solutions played a critical role in developing the Cable Finder platform, which has been a significant contribution to the partner community. A long-time friend and strategic partner of Cox Business, Matt's contributions make an incredible impact across the industry.

2023 Top Cloud Evangelist – Koby Philips, Telarus

With extensive experience and industry knowledge, Koby has keen insight into emerging technologies, especially as a key concept developer for cloud technology in the first-ever Telarus AI Summit this year. Koby informs partners of today's innovative solutions through education and strategic partnership, enabling partners to gain a competitive edge in their businesses. As a multi-cloud advocate, he focuses on aligning partners with the right providers that deliver the most innovative cloud solutions, driving success for solution providers and trusted advisors throughout the channel.

About RapidScale

Whether refreshing legacy IT systems or launching an app that will reach millions, RapidScale empowers your business with a complete set of private and public cloud solutions to simplify IT and unleash innovation.

From Infrastructure as a Service to AI, RapidScale brings you the best portfolio of managed services in the industry, backed by a deep bench of certified experts holding over 400 accreditations. RapidScale has helped hundreds of customers migrate to AWS and Azure while helping over 2000 customers drive the complexity and administration out of IT. RapidScale makes technology your biggest competitive advantage. For more information, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.

About Cox Business

The commercial division of Cox Communications and parent company of RapidScale, Cox Business, provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio, including advanced managed IT and fiber-based network solutions that support connected environments, unique hospitality experiences, and diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide. For more information, please visit http://www.coxbusiness.com.

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As America's largest private broadband company, we operate fiber-powered networks in more than 30 states, providing connections and advanced cloud and managed IT services for nearly seven million homes and businesses nationwide. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities, and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

