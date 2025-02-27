Cox Business and RapidScale Honor 2024 Top Performing Channel Partners

Cox Business and RapidScale announce 2024 Channel Partner awards

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today RapidScale and Cox Business announced their 2024 top performing channel partners who achieved tremendous business growth and success for connectivity, managed cloud, and public cloud services in 2024. These organizations and individuals are recognized for their willingness to go above and beyond to provide incredible value for their customers.

"We are thrilled to honor our top-performing channel partners of 2024," said RapidScale Senior Director of Sales, Bob Buchanan. "Their dedication, innovation, and exceptional performance have been instrumental in driving our mutual success. These partners have not only met but exceeded our expectations, setting new benchmarks in the industry. We look forward to continuing our strong collaboration and achieving even greater milestones together."

"Congratulations to the 2024 winners!" said Cox Business Vice President of Channel Sales, John Muscarella. "The commitment and innovative approaches from these partners have been pivotal for shared success. I look forward to seeing what else these partners can achieve with RapidScale this year."

Top Performing Overall Distributor –Telarus

Top Cloud Growth Distributor - Telarus

Top Cloud Growth Partner – WorldNet

Top Public Cloud Partner – Trace Advisors

Top Cloud Engineer – Chad Muckenfuss , Telarus

, Telarus Top Performing Connectivity Distributor – Telarus

Top Connectivity Growth Distributor – AppDirect

Top Performing Connectivity Partner – Clear Connect

Top Connectivity Growth Partner – Centerfield Media

Top Enterprise Sales Partner– LAM Technology

Top Cox Business Evangelist – Cesar Navarro , Sandler Partners

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we operate fiber-powered networks in more than 30 states, providing connections and advanced cloud and managed IT services for nearly seven million homes and businesses nationwide. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities, and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

Through Hospitality Network, Cox Business, RapidScale and Segra, Cox Communications provides a broad commercial services portfolio including advanced cloud, managed IT and fiber-based network solutions that create connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and support diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide.

About RapidScale

Whether you are refreshing legacy IT systems or launching an app that will reach millions, RapidScale empowers your business with a complete set of private and public cloud solutions to simplify IT and unleash innovation.

From Infrastructure as a Service to AI, RapidScale brings you the best portfolio of managed services in the industry, backed by a deep bench of certified experts holding over 400 accreditations. RapidScale has helped hundreds of customers migrate to AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, while also helping over 2000 customers drive the complexity and administration out of IT. RapidScale makes technology your biggest competitive advantage. For more information, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.

