Cox Enterprises returns as VIP Sponsor for the Women In Technology's 2023 Women of the Year in S.T.E.A.M Awards Gala

"Cox is proud to join in this celebration of current and future leaders in STEAM," said Maury Wolfe, Vice President of Corporate Responsibility and Social impact at Cox Enterprises. "The work of Women In Technology aligns perfectly with Cox's goal to empower 34 million people to live more prosperous lives by 2034, and we're thrilled to celebrate these visionary women and girls as they continue to make a profound impact on our communities."

In speaking about Cox Enterprises dedication to WIT, Penny Collins, WIT President and CEO said, "Our partnership with Cox Enterprises is impactful. They are a company focused on being an employer of choice for women which speaks straight to our values. We are grateful to have this organization as a major sponsor once more," said Penny Collins, WIT President and CEO.

Women in Technology's (WIT) 24th Annual Women of the Year Awards will be held on October 13th at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia with more than 1,000 technologists in attendance.

The Women of the Year Awards in S.T.E.A.M Gala gathers top Georgia companies at the forefront of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (S.T.E.A.M) industries to recognize and announce the Women of the Year – women who demonstrate leadership and vision in business and who make a difference in our community. Additionally, we celebrate a special high school girl as the Girl of The Year, a WIT College Club with our Campus Club of the Year Award, and a single mother with our Single Mother of The Year Award.

The WIT Awards Gala will start with a VIP Reception from 5:00pm - 7:00pm and program from 7:45 - 9:00pm where all winners of each category will be announced.

Interested in becoming a sponsor of the WIT Awards Gala? Sponsorship opportunities are available for purchase online, visit: bit.ly/WITAwardsSponsor

Available sponsorship opportunities include:

Table Sponsor: $5,000 and more!

*Only a few exclusive sponsorship opportunities remain!

Individual and VIP Tickets to attend the event are available for purchase onsite.

For questions about sponsorship, contact Kyle Ross at [email protected] or by phone at 470-222-8413. More information can be found at: https://mywit.org/events/women-in-technology-awards/

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to building a better future through our leading communications, automotive and media companies. Our major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Automotive, and we are strategically investing in new industries and emerging technologies, with sizeable interests in clean technology and health care. Headquartered in‥Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with‥$20 billion‥in annual revenues and brands that include Autotrader,‥Kelley Blue Book‥and Cox Homelife. Founded in 1898 by‥Ohio‥Governor‥James M. Cox, the company is a family-owned business committed to its people, communities and planet. To learn more about Cox, visit coxenterprises.com.

About Women In Technology (WIT)

Women In Technology (WIT) empowers girls and women to excel in Science, Technology, Engineering, The Arts, and Math (STEAM) from the classroom to the boardroom. We do this by providing female students in middle school, high school, and college with education, exposure and experience. By sharing the stories of successful professionals across the STEAM fields, we encourage all generations of girls and women to write their future. Today, WIT has over 20,000 members in Georgia, 48,000 members worldwide and our team of more than 250 volunteers deliver professional development and networking opportunities to each of our professionals and programs at no charge to more than 4,000 students. WIT is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and we are committed to making Georgia the state with the highest percentage of women in the STEAM workforce by partnering with our community to provide opportunities that champion women throughout their education and career.

