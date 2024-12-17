Cozy Chickens: Keeping Your Flock Healthy, Safe, and Comfortable

Cozy Chickens is proud to announce its newest innovative solutions designed to ensure healthy and comfortable living for poultry year-round. Post this

The Cozy Coop Heating Panel features a low-wattage, radiant heating design that is ETL-listed and zero-clearance certified, making it a safer alternative to traditional heat lamps. Its distinctive construction includes a stainless-steel coil-wrapped cord to prevent pecking damage and customizable warmth settings (off/low/high) for precise temperature control. This versatile panel can be safely mounted on walls or free-standing, effectively eliminating cold-weather stress and protecting chickens from frostbite and hypothermia while enhancing egg production.

The Cozy Chickens product line includes the original Cozy Coop and the new and improved low-wattage Cozy Chickens Heating Panel, which creates the ideal climate-controlled environment for adult chickens. The New Cozy Chickens Brooder Habitat Plus is ideal for chicks and poulettes, featuring an adjustable dome that adapts as chicks grow, along with an integrated watering tube for added convenience, the brooder prioritizes safety and comfort, ensuring optimal chick development.

Whether raising chicks or protecting your flock from the harshness of winter, Cozy Chickens equips poultry enthusiasts with peace of mind through innovative, sustainable solutions that prioritize chicken welfare and productivity.

These products are the first of several new products in the Cozy Chickens line. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X to stay informed of our latest product offering.

For more information on Cozy Products' innovative products and to ensure the health and safety of your flock, visit http://www.cozyproducts.com/collections/cozy-chickens or contact 1 (800) 662-5021.

About Cozy Chickens

Cozy Chickens provides poultry owners with high-quality, safe, and energy-efficient solutions that promote healthy living conditions for chickens. Our products are designed with the welfare of birds in mind, utilizing innovative technologies for optimal performance.

Media Contact

Annie Gavin, Cozy Products, 3122268787, [email protected], https://www.cozyproducts.com

SOURCE Cozy Products