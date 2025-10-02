CPA Site Solutions Appoints New Leadership to Guide Accounting Firms Through Digital Transformation

"Adopting digital best practices is key to building and maintaining client trust in today's accounting landscape," said Dhilla. "I look forward to helping our customers thrive as they embrace new opportunities in marketing and technology." Post this

Alefiya Dhilla is a seasoned marketing executive with a track record for empowering small businesses. She will oversee CPA Site Solutions' corporate and client marketing, driving best practices for customer outcomes. Her leadership will help firms improve their online presence and adopt leading-edge communication tools to strengthen client relationships.

"Andy and Alefiya will help our customers stay ahead—streamlining workloads and building trust with clients as new technology like AI chat and enhanced websites become essential," said Dave Rutan, Chief Executive Officer of CPA Site Solutions.

"I'm honored to join CPA Site Solutions at this pivotal point for the profession," said Roe. "We're here to ensure accountants have the resources and strategies they need to deliver meaningful value."

"Adopting digital best practices is key to building and maintaining client trust in today's accounting landscape," said Dhilla. "I look forward to helping our customers thrive as they embrace new opportunities in marketing and technology."

With this strengthened leadership team, CPA Site Solutions restates its dedication to helping accounting professionals grow their firms, adapt to a changing market, and deliver outstanding client service.

