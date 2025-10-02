CPA Site Solutions Appoints New Leadership to Guide Accounting Firms Through Digital Transformation

CPA Site Solutions, a leading provider of websites and marketing solutions for accounting firms, has appointed Andy Roe as Chief Revenue Officer and Alefiya Dhilla as Chief Digital and Marketing Officer. These leadership additions strengthen the company's focus on revenue growth, digital innovation, and client engagement. Roe brings expertise in scaling SaaS and professional services firms, while Dhilla offers extensive marketing experience helping small businesses succeed. Together, they will guide CPA Site Solutions in supporting over 10,000 accounting professionals with modern digital tools, enhanced websites, and strategies designed to improve client relationships and drive firm growth.
COLCHESTER, Vt., Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CPA Site Solutions, a leader in websites and full-suite marketing solutions for accounting firms, announced the appointment of Andy Roe as Chief Revenue Officer and Alefiya Dhilla as Chief Digital and Marketing Officer. These executive hires position CPA Site Solutions to further support accounting professionals as they navigate digital transformation and evolving client expectations.
Andy Roe brings deep expertise in scaling revenue and optimizing firm growth strategies in the professional services and SaaS sectors. He will direct revenue development for CPA Site Solutions, ensuring that accounting firms are equipped to thrive amid industry change.
Alefiya Dhilla is a seasoned marketing executive with a track record for empowering small businesses. She will oversee CPA Site Solutions' corporate and client marketing, driving best practices for customer outcomes. Her leadership will help firms improve their online presence and adopt leading-edge communication tools to strengthen client relationships.
"Andy and Alefiya will help our customers stay ahead—streamlining workloads and building trust with clients as new technology like AI chat and enhanced websites become essential," said Dave Rutan, Chief Executive Officer of CPA Site Solutions.
"I'm honored to join CPA Site Solutions at this pivotal point for the profession," said Roe. "We're here to ensure accountants have the resources and strategies they need to deliver meaningful value."
"Adopting digital best practices is key to building and maintaining client trust in today's accounting landscape," said Dhilla. "I look forward to helping our customers thrive as they embrace new opportunities in marketing and technology."
With this strengthened leadership team, CPA Site Solutions restates its dedication to helping accounting professionals grow their firms, adapt to a changing market, and deliver outstanding client service.
About CPA Site Solutions
CPA Site Solutions is a leading provider of website design and digital marketing solutions built exclusively for the accounting industry. Trusted by over 10,000 accounting and financial professionals nationwide, CPA Site Solutions helps firms attract new clients, strengthen relationships, and grow their businesses. Its comprehensive suite of services includes custom and ready-to-go website design, search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click advertising, social media management, and client communication tools.
cpasitesolutions.com | (800) 896-4500
