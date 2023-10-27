CPAmerica and Surgent Award 2023 Scholarships to CPAmerica Members

"It is possible to have a career in the public accounting field without the credential, but I want to be truly successful," said Campbell. "To advance in my career as an accountant, my goal is to become a CPA. It will take some hard work and sacrifice, but I know it will be a rewarding process." Post this

"To me, this was a very rewarding feeling, knowing I was able to play a big role in a successful experience with a client," said Asch. "By obtaining my CPA license, I will be able to improve experiences such as these with our clients."

"It is possible to have a career in the public accounting field without the credential, but I want to be truly successful," said Campbell. "To advance in my career as an accountant, my goal is to become a CPA. It will take some hard work and sacrifice, but I know it will be a rewarding process."

CPAmerica and Surgent will reopen applications for scholarships in July 2024. Current CPAmerica members who are planning to sit for the CPA exam are encouraged to apply. More information on Surgent's offerings for CPAmerica members can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/4nkvyfh8.

About CPAmerica, Inc.:

CPAmerica, Inc. is an accounting association made up of independent certified public accounting firms that is built on four key goals: to continuously improve; to make more money; to strengthen relationships among member firms; and to bring prestige to firms both domestically and internationally. CPAmerica is a member of Crowe Global, an accounting network with 230+ independent accounting and advisory services firms in 145+ countries that have a combined firm revenue of $4.9 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at http://www.cpamerica.org.

About Surgent Accounting & Financial Education:

Surgent has been a leader in continuing professional education (CPE) for CPAs and other financial professionals for over 30 years. They provide thousands of online CPE webinars, self-study courses, CPE packages, and live seminars each year for accounting, tax, and financial professionals all across the country. In addition, they have a growing selection of online exam review courses that help candidates much more quickly earn their CPA, EA, CMA, or other credential or designation. Learn more about Surgent at http://www.surgentcpe.com.

Media Contact

Amy Azoulay, CPAmerica, Inc., 352-727-4070, [email protected], www.cpamerica.org

SOURCE CPAmerica, Inc.