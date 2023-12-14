CPAmerica has been named a Greater Gainesville Best Place to Work

"CPAmerica is truly a place of collaboration and camaraderie. We enjoy each other, and the culture is one of belonging – I can be my authentic self and I am respected and encouraged to bring new and fresh ideas." Post this

"It is truly an honor to be named a Greater Gainesville Best Place to work," said Grace Horvath, CPAmerica president & CEO. "I am so proud of our team and all that we've accomplished in the last year. That our staff has expressed CPAmerica is a team they want to be a part of has definitely been a highlight of our 45th anniversary."

"CPAmerica is truly a place of collaboration and camaraderie," said Tarena Stanley, CPAmerica director of engagement and partnerships. "We enjoy each other, and the culture is one of belonging – I can be my authentic self and I am respected and encouraged to bring new and fresh ideas. Our staff works extremely hard towards a common goal, but we still have the flexibility to experience work-life integration, which is extremely important to me."

According to the Greater Gainesville Best Places to Work website, they award company cultures that thrive in the face of adversity. Cultures that, in response to a pandemic, redefine the workplace and continue to enrich it. Cultures that foster employee growth and advancement at all levels. Cultures that make their company truly worthy of being named one of the Best Places to Work.

"The company culture at CPAmerica is incredibly supportive and collaborative, and I feel truly valued and appreciated for my work," said Antonio Toupin, CPAmerica member services administrative support. "I am constantly challenged and encouraged to present ideas that may improve how we produce our events and benefit our members with a positive experience. There is a commitment to employees to create a positive, comfortable, and productive work environment and to be set up for success. I'm incredibly grateful to work here, and I highly recommend it to anyone looking for a challenging and rewarding career."

"Our culture is the foundation from which we serve our members and each other, so it feels incredibly validating to be recognized for our hard work in this way," said Horvath.

CPAmerica, Inc. is an accounting association made up of independent certified public accounting firms that is built on four key goals: to continuously improve; to make more money; to strengthen relationships among member firms; and to bring prestige to firms both domestically and internationally. CPAmerica is a member of Crowe Global, an accounting network with 230+ independent accounting and advisory services firms in 145+ countries that have a combined firm revenue of $4.9 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at http://www.cpamerica.org.

