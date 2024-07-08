CPAmerica's annual Next Generation Conference brings together future leaders for power skills, camaraderie and interesting conversations

"I have been inspired to look at talent retention, my leadership, and how to use retention and development strategies to assist with workload balancing concepts I have been thinking about working on." - NextGen attendee Post this

The Strategic Thinking Pre-Conference with Jon Lokhorst from Lokhorst Consulting also broke records with 84 attendees. Through this optional session, participants had the opportunity to enhance their strategic thinking and innovation skills.

One advanced track attendee, Hannah Bailey, Aldrich Group, shared, "I have been inspired to look at talent retention, my leadership, and how to use retention and development strategies to assist with workload balancing concepts I have been thinking about working on."

Thank you to our NextGen Conference sponsors, McGuire Sponsel and LumiQ. McGuire Sponsor was our Inspiring Partner providing sponsorship throughout the conference. LumiQ sponsored the Do Good, Feel Good Service Project with Project Helping, which provided 160 individuals with financial literacy and site words kits.

The 2025 NextGen Conference will be held June 11-13, at JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District in Savannah, Ga.

About CPAmerica, Inc.:

CPAmerica, Inc. is an accounting association made up of independent certified public accounting firms that is built on four key goals: to continuously improve; to make more money; to strengthen relationships among member firms; and to bring prestige to firms both domestically and internationally. CPAmerica is a member of Crowe Global, an accounting network with 230+ independent accounting and advisory services firms in 145+ countries that have a combined firm revenue of $4.9 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at http://www.cpamerica.org.

Media Contact

Amy Azoulay, CPAmerica, Inc., 352-727-4070, [email protected], www.cpamerica.org

SOURCE CPAmerica, Inc.