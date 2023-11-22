CPAmerica's annual Tax Conference featured National Taxpayer Advocate, Erin Collins and more

Miller also shared that "most importantly, the conference provided a great opportunity for member firm representatives to spend time together and collaborate on ways in which we can help each other navigate the most challenging issues our firms continue to face." Post this

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Nov. 22, 2023 CPAmerica, Inc.'s Tax Conference was held November 5-8, 2023, at the Sandia Resort in Albuquerque, N.M. This annual meeting is one of more than 15 signature events CPAmerica holds throughout the year. With nearly 200 individuals representing 60 member firms in attendance, the 2023 meeting was one of the best yet.

This year's meeting featured noteworthy speakers providing insights into a variety of tax-related topics. Erin Collins, National Taxpayer Advocate, returned once again to open the meeting with her highly anticipated keynote presentation. Additionally, Sam Allred, Upstream Academy, presented to the group for his last time before retirement. Attendees also gained expertise from Crowe LLP and heard from Sam Donaldson (Georgia State University), Jordan Goodman (Horwood, Marcus & Berk), Jim Hamill (Reynolds, Hix & Co., PA), Sean King (Align Global Consulting), and Randy Johnston (NMGI).

The 2023 Tax Advisory Committee Chair, Todd Miller, partner at Maxwell Locke & Ritter LLP, led the executive committee session that included member recognition, reviewing and setting goals, and voting on the 2025 meeting location.

Miller shared that seven partners from their firm were in attendance this year and always enjoy all that the Tax Conference has to offer. Many members return to the Tax Conference each year because of the timely topics, desirable locations, and camaraderie among members. This year's meeting included a member who has attended 33 consecutive CPAmerica Tax Conferences.

"Year after year, CPAmerica continues to put on a tremendous Tax Conference," said Miller. "The speakers at this year's conference were top-notch and engaging, and the opportunity to network with the various sponsors provided the attendees an up-close-and-personal chance to speak with vendors who continue to help member firms stay on the leading edge of the profession."

Tri-Merit was the conference's premier sponsor and hosted the opening night networking mixer. The conference's strategic sponsors included ACPEN, alliantgroup, McGuire Sponsel and SafeSend; and the alliance sponsors included Crowe, NMGI, SurePrep, The Sales Tax Team and Thomson Reuters.

To get a taste of the local culture, attendees had a fun evening of networking with a special event at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. Formerly the location of the Albuquerque Indian School (1881-1982), attendees explored the museum and experienced a live tribal cultural dance and bonfire.

Miller also shared that "most importantly, the conference provided a great opportunity for member firm representatives to spend time together and collaborate on ways in which we can help each other navigate the most challenging issues our firms continue to face."

The 2024 Tax Conference will be held November 10-13 at the El Conquistador Resort in Fajardo, Puerto Rico.

