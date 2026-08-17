CPAP Store USA® Becomes First Authorized Online and In-Store Retailer to Offer Inogen® Aurora™ CPAP Masks

"The mask is one of the most personal parts of CPAP therapy. Fit, comfort and confidence can determine how someone feels about using therapy every night." Post this

The launch marks a notable expansion for both companies. Inogen®, widely recognized for its leadership in portable oxygen concentrators, is extending its respiratory-care portfolio into sleep therapy, while CPAP Store USA® continues to broaden the products and services available to consumers managing sleep apnea and respiratory conditions.

For CPAP Store USA®, the Aurora launch is more than the addition of another mask line. It reflects the company's broader approach to sleep and respiratory care: helping consumers access the products, clinical resources and ongoing support they may need throughout their therapy journey from home sleep testing and physician evaluation to CPAP and BiPAP therapy, mask selection, replacement supplies, oxygen therapy and sleep wellness.

"People shouldn't have to navigate sleep therapy alone or piece together their care from multiple sources," said Scott C., Respiratory Therapist at CPAP Store USA®. "The mask is one of the most personal parts of CPAP therapy. Fit, comfort and confidence can determine how someone feels about using therapy every night. Adding the Aurora collection gives us another meaningful option to help patients find what works for them."

Three Masks. Three Approaches to CPAP Therapy.

The Inogen® Aurora™ CPAP Mask Collection introduces three distinct interfaces designed around different breathing patterns, comfort preferences and therapy needs.

Aurora F1 Full Face Mask — Designed for users who require coverage of both the nose and mouth, the F1 combines an adaptive medical-grade silicone cushion with ergonomic crown-style headgear, quiet honeycomb venting and quick-release clips.

Aurora N1 Nasal Mask — A streamlined nasal interface designed to provide a secure fit while maintaining a lighter, more minimal feel.

Aurora P1 Nasal Pillows Mask — A compact nasal-pillows design featuring a silicone cushion, quiet honeycomb venting and a 360-degree swivel elbow designed to accommodate movement during sleep.

Together, the F1, N1 and P1 allow users to choose among full-face, nasal and nasal-pillows therapy without leaving the Aurora platform.

A Non-Magnetic Alternative

A defining feature across the entire Aurora collection is its non-magnetic design.

All three masks are constructed without magnetic headgear clips, giving CPAP and BiPAP users another option when they prefer or may need a mask without magnetic components.

For individuals with pacemakers, certain implanted medical devices or metallic implants, mask selection can require additional consideration. Patients with implanted medical devices should always follow the recommendations of their healthcare provider and device manufacturer when selecting CPAP equipment.

The addition of a complete non-magnetic mask family across three major mask categories gives consumers greater flexibility without limiting them to a single interface style.

From Oxygen Therapy to Sleep Therapy

Inogen has spent years building recognition in respiratory care through its portable oxygen concentrators, helping oxygen users maintain greater mobility and independence.

Its expansion into sleep therapy brings that respiratory-care experience into a closely related category serving millions of people who rely on positive airway pressure therapy each night.

The relationship is particularly relevant for CPAP Store USA®, which already provides Inogen portable and home oxygen concentrators in addition to its established sleep-therapy offering.

Bringing the Aurora collection into that portfolio creates a more complete connection between sleep apnea care and respiratory care—two areas that increasingly intersect for patients and caregivers.

Designed Around the Patient Experience

Inogen's move into sleep therapy has also been supported by real-world patient evaluation.

During a national 90-day in-home evaluation, experienced CPAP users assessed the Aurora portfolio across comfort, satisfaction, durability, ease of use and comparison with their existing prescribed masks.

At 90 days, participants reported overall comfort of 8.4 out of 10 and overall satisfaction of 7.9 out of 10, with comfort and satisfaction remaining stable throughout the evaluation period.

Those findings reinforce something CPAP Store USA® has emphasized throughout its history: successful sleep therapy is not simply about the machine. The experience patients have with their mask matters.

More Than a CPAP Retailer: Complete Sleep & Respiratory Care in One Place

For someone newly diagnosed with sleep apnea, the path from symptoms to successful therapy can involve multiple steps and multiple decisions.

CPAP Store USA® has developed its sleep-therapy platform to help consumers navigate multiple stages of care in one place from home sleep apnea testing and physician evaluation to CPAP prescriptions, CPAP and BiPAP machines, mask selection, long-term replacement supplies and ongoing therapy support.

Customers can access:

Home sleep apnea testing

Physician evaluation and prescription services

CPAP machines

Auto CPAP / APAP machines

BiPAP machines

Full-face CPAP masks

Nasal CPAP masks

Nasal-pillows masks

Non-magnetic CPAP masks

CPAP mask cushions and nasal pillows

Replacement headgear

CPAP filters

Standard and heated tubing

Humidifier water chambers

CPAP batteries and backup power

Travel CPAP equipment

CPAP cleaning and comfort accessories

Portable oxygen concentrators

Home oxygen concentrators

Nebulizers

Sleep aids and sleep-wellness products

For existing CPAP and BiPAP users, ongoing resupply is an important part of maintaining therapy. Mask cushions, nasal pillows, headgear, filters, tubing and humidifier chambers naturally wear over time, making access to replacement supplies an essential part of long-term sleep therapy.

Beyond PAP therapy, CPAP Store USA® continues to expand its respiratory and sleep-wellness offering with portable and home oxygen concentrators, nebulizers, travel equipment, sleep aids and products designed to support a healthier nighttime routine.

Customers also have access to 24/7 online human live-chat support, with telephone support available Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

Access Matters

Millions of Americans rely on CPAP, BiPAP and other forms of respiratory therapy, yet obtaining the right equipment can still be unnecessarily complicated—particularly for consumers without insurance or whose coverage does not adequately address their sleep-therapy needs.

CPAP Store USA® believes quality sleep and respiratory care should be easier to understand, easier to access and supported by knowledgeable people.

Because better sleep shouldn't be a luxury.

Online Nationwide. Supported Locally.

The Inogen® Aurora™ CPAP Mask Collection is now available nationwide through CPAPStoreUSA.com and through participating CPAP Store® retail locations.

The company combines national e-commerce with physical retail and local market operations, including Los Angeles, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; and the Dallas, Texas area, giving consumers the convenience of online access backed by real-world sleep-therapy experience.

CPAP Store USA® is also part of the broader CPAP Stores® national and international network, connecting sleep and respiratory-care customers across U.S. and international markets.

About CPAP Store USA®

CPAP Store USA® The Official CPAP Store® is a national sleep and respiratory-care retailer specializing in CPAP and BiPAP machines, masks, replacement supplies, home sleep testing, prescription services, portable and home oxygen concentrators, nebulizers, travel therapy and sleep-wellness products.

Through CPAPStoreUSA.com and its growing retail presence, the company provides consumers access to products from leading sleep and respiratory-care manufacturers together with knowledgeable support before and after purchase.

CPAP Store USA® is part of the CPAP Stores® national and international network.

Discover the Inogen® Aurora™ Collection

CPAPStoreUSA.com

Media Contact

CPAP Store USA®

Media & Communications

[email protected]

Product Notice: Inogen® Aurora™ masks are prescription products. Applicable prescription requirements and manufacturer instructions for use apply. Individual experiences may vary.

Trademark Notice: Inogen® and Aurora™ are trademarks of Inogen, Inc. Other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Olga Love, Hollywood Times PR, 1 888-512-7278, [email protected], www.cpapstoreusa.com

Olga Love, Hollywood Times PR, [email protected], www.cpapstoreusa.com

SOURCE CPAP Store USA®