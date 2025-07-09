CPAT Flex and OpenVault Partner to Optimize Broadband Performance

"We share a common goal with OpenVault: to help our customers achieve the flawless network performance needed for success in a competitive environment," said Daniel Robillard, CEO of CPAT Flex. Post this

Working together, OpenVault and CPAT Flex will deliver end-to-end network intelligence through a closed-loop solution that enables providers to strategically address leakage management, from proactive detection to verified repair. Benefits for the global broadband industry include:

Faster Fixes, Fewer Outages – OpenVault's intelligent PNM analytics, combined with CPAT's precision leakage and ingress localization tools, accelerate field issue resolution, minimizing outages and subscriber complaints.

Pinpoint Accuracy – OpenVault's data-driven insights direct technicians to the root cause area and CPAT's precise localization solution pinpoints the exact location of the impairment, saving time and reducing truck rolls.

Data-Driven Prioritization – Real-time metrics, such as QoE and RxMER, spotlight high-impact issues first, enabling teams to focus where it counts.

"The rise of QoE as an overarching determinant in subscriber satisfaction and retention makes every second count when addressing network issues," said Mark Trudeau, CEO and Founder of OpenVault. "Our partnership with CPAT Flex is designed to significantly reduce the amount of time it takes broadband providers to return an impaired network to top performance."

"We share a common goal with OpenVault: to help our customers achieve the flawless network performance needed for success in a competitive environment," said Daniel Robillard, CEO of CPAT Flex. "Working together, we are streamlining providers' ability to sharpen response times and accuracy and eliminate obstacles that ultimately could cost them customers and revenue."

About CPAT Flex

Since 2005, CPAT Flex has helped cable operators transform how they detect and resolve network issues. Specializing in egress monitoring and ingress localization, CPAT Flex enables providers to improve network reliability, streamline maintenance, and ensure consistent connectivity without added complexity.

About OpenVault

OpenVault and OpenVault Europe GmbH are market-leading sources of broadband technology solutions and data-driven insights into worldwide broadband consumption patterns. Using the companies' cloud-based SaaS or on-premises solutions and tools, service providers can optimize network performance, increase revenue, and improve subscriber satisfaction. OpenVault and OpenVault Europe aggregate and analyze the resulting market data to provide unparalleled granular views of consumer usage that can be used to anticipate residential and business broadband trends. This data analysis drives a suite of actionable and automated solutions, providing operators with tremendous value through software and avoiding the need for large-scale infrastructure spending. For more information, please visit openvault.com

