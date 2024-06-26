CPO PLAYBOOK's 50th Episode: Featuring Nityo Infotech CEO Naveen Kumar

"Reaching our 50th episode is a testament to the incredible insights and expertise shared by our esteemed guests. CPO PLAYBOOK continues to be a leading source of inspiration and practical advice for business leaders worldwide." - Felicia Shakiba Post this

In the 50th episode, Naveen Kumar unveils real challenges of expanding a company across global markets. He shares his expert perspective on navigating cultural differences, managing resources, and fostering collaboration for successful global expansion.

Felicia Shakiba, CEO and host of CPO PLAYBOOK, remarked, "Kumar's insights offer a comprehensive roadmap for navigating global expansion. By focusing on diversity, fostering collaboration, and leveraging technology, leaders can build resilient and innovative organizations."

Listen to the CPO PLAYBOOK Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.

As CPO PLAYBOOK celebrates this milestone, it continues to invite CEOs and other chief executives to share their expertise.

