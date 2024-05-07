Cprime Enhances Technology-Driven Business Solutions Capabilities with INRY Acquisition

"The addition of INRY to our organization marks a significant milestone in our journey to empower enterprises with transformative technology solutions" - Srinivasan Veeraraghavachary, President of Cprime Post this

"The addition of INRY to our organization marks a significant milestone in our journey to empower enterprises with transformative technology solutions," said Srinivasan Veeraraghavachary, President of Cprime. "With this acquisition, Cprime gains INRY's wealth of experience and proven methodology for delivering transformative solutions on the ServiceNow platform. INRY's laser focus on maximizing ROI and tangible business outcomes has enabled organizations to streamline their HR and CSM processes, resulting in increased operational efficiency, enhanced employee and customer satisfaction, and accelerated value realization."

"We are thrilled to join Cprime, a platform distinguished by its extensive transformation knowledge and prestigious customer base, supported by investors with ample capital, and directed by a strong leadership team for our forthcoming growth stage," said Bipin Paracha, CEO and CTO of INRY. "Our combined team is well positioned to enhance the value derived from our clients' ServiceNow investments."

ServiceNow, a leading digital workflow company, continues to recognize INRY as an Elite Partner, acknowledging their deep knowledge and consistent success in delivering exceptional value to customers.

"INRY has consistently proven their ability to drive measurable business outcomes and accelerate digital transformation, delivering significant business value to our joint customers," said Erica Volini, senior vice president of global partnerships and channels at ServiceNow. "We are thrilled to see this strategic acquisition by Cprime and look forward to our continued collaboration, driving innovation and delivering tremendous business value."

About Cprime

As full-service consultants leading at the dynamic intersection of product and platform innovation, Cprime empowers organizations not only to accelerate change but to embrace it as a catalyst for strategic growth. With a proven track record as a trusted global consulting partner backed by Goldman Sachs Private Equity and Everstone Capital, we go beyond traditional consulting and guidance to help clients anticipate market shifts, seize opportunities, and proactively shape their industries. Together, we drive innovation, foster flexibility, and adaptability and ensure sustainable growth amid continuous change to exceed customer and market expectations.

About INRY

INRY is an Elite Partner offering complete lifecycle transformations built on the ServiceNow platform, from implementations to support, training, and everything in between. We help customers use ServiceNow to design the future state of their business and make it real by creating new and exponential technologies. Over the past decade, we have helped organizations across many industries leverage ServiceNow's potential to elevate experiences across their entire business.

