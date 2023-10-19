Cprime Expands Its IT Portfolio Management and FinOps Offering with the Acquisition of Vincerion

Strategic acquisition further expands Cprime's digital transformation services with Technology Business Management solutions

CARY, N.C., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cprime, a global leading provider of agile ways of working and technology consulting services, today announced the acquisition of Vincerion, a portfolio optimization and financial transformation consulting company based in San Francisco, California.

This strategic acquisition cements Cprime's leadership in guiding enterprises to maximize business value from digital transformation investments. Together, Cprime and Vincerion empower organizations to align technology spending with growth objectives, accelerate innovation cycles, gain real-time visibility into IT costs, and realize the full transformative potential of digital across increasingly complex technology environments.

Vincerion brings a wealth of experience implementing new portfolio management models that align technology investments directly to strategic business objectives and shift to product-driven portfolio management models that accelerate growth and revenue. Their financial transformation capabilities, including outcome-based budgeting processes and lean portfolio management, complement Cprime's strengths in evolving both ways of working and supporting technology ecosystems.

"We're excited to integrate Vincerion's strategic capabilities into Cprime's solutions to help clients optimize every technology dollar spent while rapidly adapting to market changes," said Zubin Irani, CEO of Cprime. "Companies today need real-time visibility and advanced analytics to navigate disruption. Converging technology business management with financial operations and customer-centric product development is now imperative to enable the agility, responsiveness, and resilience needed to navigate disruption and manage costs."

With organizations increasingly facing challenges demonstrating value from technology investments, siloed planning, inefficient allocation of resources, and lack of data integration between finance and development, this acquisition will uniquely position Cprime to help clients overcome these hurdles with solutions tailored to their specific digital goals.

"Together, we can equip more organizations to realize the full potential of their digital modernization efforts," said Konstantin Popov, CEO of Vincerion. "We look forward to collaborating with Cprime's talented team to create impactful synergies for our clients. We could not be more excited to contribute our strategic alignment capabilities to support Cprime's leadership in IT advisory and implementation."

"With this acquisition, our combined capabilities can facilitate lean portfolio management supported by Apptio's suite of technology products, so organizations can synchronize strategy, execution, and governance," added Irani. "This leads to the business agility and IT responsiveness that allows companies to rapidly innovate and adapt. As a result, our clients are better equipped to drive the digital transformation required to compete and grow in today's fast-changing markets."

About Cprime

Cprime is a full-service global consulting leader helping clients modernize ways of working and gain the best out of their processes, people, and technology to innovate and thrive. Cprime's team of experienced practitioners helps businesses achieve agility, improve visibility and alignment, speed time to market, and realize significant operational and cost saving improvements. With over 20 years of experience, Cprime is trusted around the globe to provide strategic, agile, and technical consulting, coaching, and training to businesses leading their industry in digital transformation.

To learn more, visit Cprime and LinkedIn

About Vincerion

Vincerion is a digital transformation company that helps businesses accelerate their growth. We offer a wide range of services, including strategy consulting, change management, and technology implementation. Our team of experts has a proven track record of helping businesses succeed in the digital age. We believe that digital transformation is not just about technology. It's about changing the way businesses operate. We help businesses to adopt new ways of working, to build new capabilities, and to create a culture of innovation. Our goal is to help businesses achieve their full potential in the digital age. We believe that every business can benefit from digital transformation, and we're here to help you make it happen.

To learn more, visit Vincerion

