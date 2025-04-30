Cprime Launches AI Center of Excellence to Accelerate Enterprise AI Transformation

With the AI CoE, we're equipping organizations to rewire operations with intelligence—injecting AI at the core of our clients' businesses to optimize AI-human collaboration. Post this

A coalition of executive business leaders, solution architects, and seasoned engineers that draws on more than 20 years of enterprise transformation expertise, Cprime's AI CoE is uniquely built to move AI from isolated use into orchestrated enterprise intelligence. Unlike traditional advisory models that focus solely on strategy, the AI COE aligns strategy, execution, and enablement across teams, platforms, and functions to overcome the obstacles enterprises face. The group provides essential oversight when shaping an AI strategy and distinguishes itself by embedding intelligence directly into operational systems. By designing intelligent architectures and partnering with delivery teams, the AI COE helps enterprises rewire workflows, activate adaptive systems, and scale AI for measurable, real-world outcomes.

"Creating the AI CoE reflects our belief that AI adoption must be both purposeful and practical," said Krishna Indukumar, Senior Vice President at Cprime. "With the AI CoE, we're equipping organizations to rewire operations with intelligence—designing for scale, executing with precision, and measuring for value—ultimately injecting AI at the core of our clients' businesses to optimize AI-human collaboration."

Enabling AI-Ready Enterprises

The AI CoE supports transformation through a structured approach that includes:

Strategic AI Alignment – Opportunity exploration, readiness assessment, and roadmap creation to ensure AI initiatives align with business objectives.

Embedded Intelligence – Real-world solution design across the enterprise, spanning work, insights, and engagement, focused on enabling AI that adapts, automates, and scales. This includes the design, build, and deployment of Native AI solutions that integrate seamlessly into critical workflows.

Cross-Platform Enablement – Deep collaboration with platform partners like Atlassian, ServiceNow, and IBM to activate AI across the client ecosystem, enabling intelligence that aligns with existing systems, enhances workflows, and accelerates value at scale.

Innovation through Ecosystem Partnerships – Access to next-generation capabilities from select AI startups—like DevRev.ai, Glean, and Sedai—and co-innovation efforts across industries.

A Global Network Driving Unified Strategy

Operating across North America, the UK, Ukraine, India, and Australia, the AI CoE follows a core-hub model: driving shared practices and architectural leadership from a centralized team while tailoring execution to local market needs. Teams across engineering, governance, legal, and transformation collaborate to design and implement AI systems that align with strategic enterprise priorities, embedding ethical standards, regulatory compliance, and responsible AI practices into every solution.

This perspective is shaped by the AI COE Executive Council—an interdisciplinary group of domain leaders who guide enterprise AI transformation, oversee governance and capability development, and advise on complex solution design across industries.

About Cprime

In the Age of AI, Cprime reshapes operating models and rewires workflows to deliver enterprise transformation. We are your Intelligent Orchestration Partner, combining strategic consulting with industry-leading platforms to drive innovation, enhance efficiency, and shift your enterprise toward AI native thinking. For over 20 years, we've changed the way companies operate by transforming their people, process, and technology, including partnering with 300 of the Fortune 500 companies. In this new era, Cprime helps companies unlock unprecedented speed and efficiency by embedding AI at the core of their business and infusing it into every function, process, and team.

To learn more or speak with an AI CoE leader, visit www.cprime.com.

