Cprime Strengthens Its Leadership to Drive AI Led Enterprise Transformation

Mak Teje brings a proven track record of growth and organizational agility. Under his leadership, Cprime will accelerate its growth strategy, through partner-enabled enterprise transformation and AI-first consulting. His blend of transformational leadership, culture building and hands-on AI expertise uniquely positions him to achieve impactful innovation and results for customers and partners.

"I am excited to assume the role of CEO," said Teje. "I believe Cprime is well positioned with an exceptional team to execute its strategy and to accelerate its AI-driven growth trajectory."

The Company is further reinforcing their leadership team with two new Executive roles: SVP of Platforms & Practices (Scott Clarke) and Chief Operating Officer (Vinod Eswaran). Clarke brings more than 30 years of global consulting experience. In his new role, Clarke will focus on unifying consulting practices with technology partnerships, ensuring the delivery of integrated, AI-enabled solutions that scale. Eswaran, who continues as CFO while expanding his responsibilities as COO, brings over 25 years of global finance and operations expertise. He also offers a strong background in M&A integration and process improvement through automation. As COO, Eswaran will work to strengthen Cprime's operational discipline, aligning execution with strategy. Together, these new positions add depth and signal a commitment to the organization's AI consulting leadership ambitions.

Executive Board Chair Sam Balaji shared: "Mak is an accomplished leader with a successful track record of delivering exceptional results, as a CEO and in his prior executive leadership roles. I am confident that he will successfully lead Cprime through its next chapter. Our entire Board looks forward to supporting Mak and his Executive team."

Cprime brings business into a new light, illuminating possibilities that once seemed hidden. It serves as the bridge between where customers are now and where AI can take them. For more than two decades, Cprime has supported 2,500+ enterprises across 30 countries, including 300+ Fortune 500 companies, as architects of technology transformation.

