CPRWrap™ Included in Tory Burch Foundation's Exclusive Holiday Gift Guide

"I am thrilled that my life-saving device, the one that I created after my son's near-death experience, is included in this annual guide," said Jackson. "As a woman-owned BIPOC business, the support I have received from the Tory Burch Foundation is without question the most impactful for my business' success."

"Whether you're giving it as a stocking stuffer or receiving one, CPRWrap™ might be the most meaningful gift you ever exchange. Trust me and don't wait for an emergency to wish you had it. Make the smart choice now and give anyone the power to save a life."

Made of eco-friendly, non-woven material, the single-use CPR template consists of visual hand placements for proper chest compressions. The one-way valve mouth barrier for users and the simple, easy-to-follow CPR instructions atop the wrap can be translated into any language and designed to visually prompt the trained or untrained rescuer through the four basic steps of CPR. During mouth-to-mouth breathing, the device protects the victim and rescuer from fluid contamination and drug residue.

Pocket-sized and conveniently packed for on-the-go, CPRWrap™ attaches to a key ring or carabiner on a purse or backpack. It is ideal to have on hand at sporting events, classrooms and retirement homes.

CPRWrap™ is available on Amazon and Walmart for $15.49 with three sizes offered for all ages from infants to adults: Infant (1-12 Mos.), Child (1-8 Yrs.), and Adult (8+ Yrs.).

For more information, visit http://www.cprwrap.com.

About CPRWrap™:

CPRWrap™ is on a mission to save lives one small red package at a time. CPRWrap™ resuscitation kits are the ultimate tool to keep in your purse, backpack, and car to save a life at a moment's notice.

About Founder and CEO Felicia Jackson:

Lifelong Chattanooga resident Felicia Jackson is the inventor, founder and CEO of CPRWrap™. Her son's near-death experience inspired her to become the entrepreneur she is today. After receiving her A.A.S. in Physical Therapy in 2013, she continued to pursue education but in a different realm. She graduated from Launch of Chattanooga Entrepreneurial Academy in 2015 and from the Colab Accelerator Program in 2016. In 2017, she was Chattanooga State College's Alumni of the Year. She and her husband now have three children and have become grandparents to two beautiful boys. Felicia hopes to pass on her entrepreneurial spirit to her children so they may one day start businesses of their own.

