CPT Global Named Amazon Web Services (AWS) Select Partner

"We are thrilled to be named an AWS Select Partner and bring our independent voice and our team's exceptional skillset to even more mainframe projects," said Luke Tuddenham, CEO of CPT Global. Tweet this

As an AWS Select Partner, CPT Global will further enhance its offerings by harnessing the power of AWS's comprehensive suite of scalable cloud services, enabling the team to deliver more innovative, efficient, and secure solutions.

"Being an AWS Select Partner helps us deliver more advanced cloud solutions to transform a client's business operations," Luke continued. "This partnership is a testament to our team's dedication, expertise, and relentless drive to help companies succeed."

CPT Global will now be able to assist organizations in leveraging the full potential of AWS's robust cloud infrastructure, migration support, and optimization services post-migration, enabling clients to focus on core business operations while CPT Global handles their cloud infrastructure needs.

"The team is very excited to be partnering with AWS and playing a critical role in its acceleration program," said Alan Zucker, CPT Global's Technical Project Manager. "Not only will the AWS partnership strengthen our team's capabilities, but it's also going to give businesses a group of people that feel true ownership over the success of a project and the effectiveness of their IT environment."

About CPT Global

CPT Global is an independent technology consulting firm focused on mainframe and emerging technologies. Approaching 30 years in business, the company has helped 80% of the world's largest banks and many other Fortune 500 companies maximize their IT investments and enhance their mainframe capabilities.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, CPT Global has 180+ employees worldwide and serves an impressive roster of clients in over 70 countries around the world. Recognized as a Product Challenger in the 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Mainframe Services and Solutions Report, the company is also known as a world-class leader in mainframe management and the IBM Z platform.

Media Contact

