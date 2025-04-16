C&R Expands to West Palm Beach, Bolstering Presence in South Florida

Located at the intersection of South Dixie Highway and Flamingo Drive, the new office space is within the 7,955-square-foot Living by IMI building and compliments a decades-long partnership with the firm. Post this

"As C&R continues to expand its footprint, establishing a strong presence in South Florida has become a vital strategic step," says Spencer Castillo, co-founder at C&R. "Having reached a critical growth threshold, it's essential for us to have a local team on the ground to effectively serve our clients and immerse in the region's dynamic opportunities in our areas of expertise. This expansion not only furthers our East Coast presence but also ensures that both our existing and prospective clients benefit from our enhanced local capabilities and relationships. The long-term value of our West Palm Beach office lies in its ability to provide in-market intelligence, foster partnerships, and deliver editorial insights, ultimately amplifying our clients' influence nationally."

C&R's expansion into South Florida builds on its already established presence through partnerships with Dutchman's Pipe Golf Club (West Palm Beach, FL), Panther National (Palm Beach Gardens, FL), Thompson Miami Beach (Miami, FL), Ritz-Carlton Residences, South Beach (Miami, FL), Shell Bay (Hallandale Beach, FL), ONE Park Tower (North Miami, FL) and Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach (Clearwater, FL). Additionally, C&R continues to serve prominent Caribbean clients such as Banyan Tree Bimini Resort & Residences (Bimini, Bahamas), Montage Cay (The Abacos, Bahamas), Jack's Bay (Eleuthera Island, Bahamas), and The Strand (Providenciales, Turks & Caicos). Additional client and developer partnerships prominent in the market include Douglas Elliman and the EKLUND | GOMES team, Witkoff, TURNBERRY, IMI Worldwide Properties, Nicklaus Design, Flag Luxury, PPG Development, and Access Industries, among others.

"Opening our West Palm Beach office is a deliberate step to position ourselves within South Florida's multifaceted real estate ecosystem," says Cayla Kondo, senior vice president of real estate at C&R. "Our new office serves not only as a launchpad for innovative PR campaigns tailored to the distinct character of each South Florida submarket—from Miami's urban energy to Palm Beach's refined elegance—but also as a strategic gateway to global markets from Europe to Latin America. As South Florida emerges as a nexus for international business and finance, our physical presence will enable us to amplify our clients' voices and foster meaningful connections in ways that resonate locally while building bridges across the world."

The South Florida office offers a strategic business environment, providing in-market intelligence to our partners, strengthening relationships with the region's expanding media landscape, and leveraging connections across the east coast. This positioning enables C&R to better serve its diverse portfolio of clients while aligning with the region's continuously thriving tourism and real estate sectors.

C&R is an award-winning, integrated public relations and content agency headquartered in Los Angeles with additional offices in Charleston, Chicago, Dallas and London. The highly specialized agency represents some of the world's leading properties and brands in the hospitality, real estate, and golf sectors, with clients spanning the U.S., Mexico, Caribbean, Asia Pacific and Europe. C&R's award-winning communications campaigns have earned the agency many top industry accolades, including the HSMAI Adrian Awards, The "PR Net 100" List, PRSA Los Angeles PRism Award, Los Angeles Business Journal's "Top Public Relations Firms" and "Best Places to Work," PR Week's "Best Places to Work," Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America, Inc. "Best Workplaces," and more. Critical thinkers and true collaborators, C&R prides itself on working closely with its clients and having a fundamental understanding of their business goals – allowing them to develop creative, results-driven strategies with an eye on generating ROI for the agency's partners.

"Palm Beach and Miami specifically have always been a beacon for luxury and innovation in the hospitality industry, and establishing a presence in West Palm Beach allows us to tap into its unique energy and international appeal," says Pieter Ruig, co-founder of C&R. "By embedding ourselves in this diversified market, we're well positioned to support our hospitality partners with newfound insights and solutions that will propel our hotel and resort clients onto the global stage."

