C&R PR Honored In Inc. 5000 List Celebrating Companies Disrupting Their Industries

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- C&R PR, a leading global communications firm specializing in hospitality, real estate and golf, has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America by Inc. Magazine in its annual Inc. 5000 List. This prestigious award highlights the businesses disrupting their industries and provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful, independent companies shaping the American economy.

In recent years, C&R PR has expanded both domestically and internationally, opening offices in Dallas, Chicago, Charleston, South Florida and London. The firm also invested in a 68% increase in team size, enabling it to serve an expanded client roster across new global markets including Japan, Mexico, Italy, the U.S. Virgin Islands and beyond.

"We are honored to be recognized by Inc. as one of America's fastest-growing companies," said Pieter Ruig, co-founder of C&R PR. "When we launched this company in 2009, we were a team of two who landed our first client. Now, after more than 15 years, it's been incredible to see our ambitions become a reality with our growing team from coast to coast and a best-in-class client list of properties and developments that truly inspire us."

C&R PR is a multi-practice communications firm headquartered in Los Angeles, with six offices worldwide. Through a masterful lens, C&R PR tells the stories of destinations, luxury developments, urban resorts and boutique properties that draw audiences across the globe. The firm embodies a multi-faceted approach, combining traditional PR expertise with modern approaches across media relations, influencer marketing, social media, strategic partnerships, creative programming and more. C&R PR also boasts its own content division, producing magazines and large-scale marketing materials for renowned hospitality and real estate brands.

"Our success is driven by our talented team of PR professionals," said Spencer Castillo, co-founder of C&R PR and ULI member. "We take special care to invest in our team through resources, trainings, and of course, plenty of opportunities to be energized by the industry we represent. They are the heartbeat of everything we do and the reason we continue to grow year after year."

Inc. is the voice of the American entrepreneur, and a trusted resource that inspires, informs and documents the most fascinating people in business. This proprietary honor, originally launched in 1982, is pulled based on company growth from 2021-2024, and is vetted by the editorial team to showcase the movers-and-shakers evolving the American economy.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

For more information on C&R PR, please visit www.candrpr.com. For the full list of Inc. 5000 winners, please visit www.inc.com/inc5000/2025.

About C&R PR

C&R PR is a public relations and content agency representing leading clients in the hospitality, real estate and golf sectors across the globe, with offices in Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, Charleston, South Florida and London. C&R PR is innovative and forward-thinking, bringing together creative ideas with results-driven strategies. Award-winning work spans new build-outs and sales to renovations, openings and relevancy campaigns – always with an eye on generating ROI for the agency's partners through media relations, strategic partnerships and content. For more information, please visit www.candrpr.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

