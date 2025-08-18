C&R PR Named as One of the "Best Places to Work" by Los Angeles Business Journal

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- C&R PR, a Los Angeles-based communications firm founded by Spencer Castillo and Pieter Ruig, has once again been recognized as a top workplace by the Los Angeles Business Journal. Now in its 19th iteration, the Los Angeles Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards honor the top local businesses—as ranked by the employees who work there. Employees complete a survey touching on categories around benefits, experiences, culture and beyond, which is then used to calculate a total score on behalf of the company. C&R PR is proud to receive this recognition for multiple consecutive years, including 2025.

"Our team is our greatest asset," said Spencer Castillo, co-founder of C&R PR. "Every year, we focus on creating a collaborative environment that supports growth, innovation and learning, giving each employee the space to thrive. This recognition from the Los Angeles Business Journal reflects that ethos in action."

Founded in 2009, C&R PR is a leading global communications firm specializing in hospitality, real estate and golf, with offices in Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, Charleston, South Florida and London. The company offers competitive benefits and employee perks, including hybrid/work-from-anywhere policies, year-round "Aloha Fridays," and generous medical, dental and vision plans. Company culture remains a top priority, with ongoing opportunities for professional development through specialized trainings, guest speakers, conference attendance and more. Team collaboration and camaraderie are also emphasized, with frequent gatherings across offices.

Rooted in a passion for exceptional hospitality, C&R PR complements its employee experience with opportunities to visit clients, travel together for the annual company retreat and partake in awards programs with trip incentives.

"It's an honor to be recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards for another year," said Pieter Ruig, co-founder of C&R PR. "Growing and empowering our team has been a true pleasure and the reason we're able to scale our company. I'm proud to work alongside such talented individuals who represent our clients so well on a regional, national and global level."

C&R PR takes a multi-faceted approach to public relations, specializing in the areas of traditional media relations, influencer marketing, social media strategy, partnership and programming development, as well as a content division that produces full-scale marketing collateral from magazines to videography.

C&R PR is a public relations and content agency representing leading clients in the hospitality, real estate and golf sectors across the globe, with offices in Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, Charleston, South Florida and London. C&R PR is innovative and forward-thinking, bringing together creative ideas with results-driven strategies. Award-winning work spans new build-outs and sales to renovations, openings and relevancy campaigns – always with an eye on generating ROI for the agency's partners through media relations, strategic partnerships and content. For more information, please visit www.candrpr.com.

