C&R PR Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc.'s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024

"This particular award is a tremendous honor, as it demonstrates our commitment to our incredible team and our shared pride in working with this agency," said C&R PR Co-founder Pieter Ruig. Post this

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score and ranking.

"This particular award is a tremendous honor, as it demonstrates our commitment to our incredible team and our shared pride in working with this agency," said C&R PR Co-founder Pieter Ruig. "We have always prioritized our people first, ensuring a collaborative and supportive workplace that fosters both professional and personal growth. We are so grateful to our dedicated team and proud of the culture we have built at C&R that allows us all to show up every day and deliver excellence in all we do."

"As we expand into Europe and Asia this year and deepen our footprint in long-established markets with new flagship clients, we continue to invest in programs that strengthen our team, services, and offerings for our partners," said C&R PR Co-founder Spencer Castillo. "It's been a strong year of growth with exciting new opportunities for the company, but it all comes down to the people who bring C&R PR to life for our clients and partners. As an owner, this is an incredibly satisfying recognition - knowing that we've built a strong culture and a place where our associates feel inspired."

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

About C&R PR

C&R PR is a public relations and content agency representing leading clients in the hospitality, real estate, and golf sectors across the globe, with offices in Los Angeles, New York, Denver, Dallas, Chicago, Charleston and London. C&R is innovative and forward-thinking, bringing together innovative ideas with results-driven strategies. Award-winning work spans new build-outs and sales to renovations, openings and relevancy campaigns – always with an eye on generating ROI for the agency's partners through media relations, strategic partnerships and content. For more information, please visit www.candrpr.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Media Contact

Cayla Kondo, C&R, 1 2018356992, [email protected], candrpr.com

SOURCE C&R