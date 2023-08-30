C&R Taps Industry Leader Cayla Kondo to Lead Growing Real Estate Portfolio

"We are very excited to add Cayla to our team and confident she will bring tremendous leadership, high impact relationships and a diversified background to our team and clients," said C&R Co-Founder Spencer Castillo. Tweet this

Prior to Concord, Kondo spent nine years at Caruso, as a leader in its retail, residential, office, hotel and private club expansion as senior director of Marketing. Cayla was also director of VIP services for Caruso, where she created and implemented extraordinary experiences for the Portfolio's most valued guests, including A-list celebrities, high-net-worth individuals, heads of state and global executives.

"We are very excited to add Cayla to our team and confident she will bring tremendous leadership, high impact relationships and a diversified background to our team and clients," said C&R Co-Founder Spencer Castillo. "It was important that the person we hired for this role brought a new perspective, a curated network and a deep understanding of the luxury real estate consumer to our agency. We are confident we found that in Cayla."

Kondo brings a roster of experience garnered from 10+ years of marketing to and communicating with real estate industry executives, as well as a strong understanding of ultra-high-net-worth individuals. She is intimately familiar with C&R's clients' audience(s) and will be a valuable resource for all. Based in Los Angeles, Kondo will lead operations at C&R's flagship Century City office, overseeing the agency's real estate portfolio and contributing to the firm's expansion efforts in new asset classes.

A sampling of current real estate clients within the agency's portfolio includes: Costa Palmas, Kukui'ula, Hualalai Resort, Martis Camp, East West Partners, Punta Mita, Montage International, Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas, Panther National, and Shell Bay, among others. A sampling of long-standing travel clients include: Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, Mayakoba, Malibu Beach Inn, Park Hyatt Aviara, Thompson Hotels located in Austin, Nashville and Palm Springs, and more.

"Joining C&R presents an exceptional opportunity to redefine the art of communication and brand positioning of such high-end properties," states Kondo. "I am excited to collaborate with this esteemed team of forward-thinking professionals to optimize our clients' positioning across the real estate, travel and golf sectors."

C&R specializes in three key pillars for its partners: media relations, like-minded brand partnerships and content development.

Lead by former Robb Report Editorial Director and current Travel that Matters podcast host Bruce Wallin, C&R Content is a full-service creative studio specializing in custom magazines, videos and more. With clients including The Agency, Montage International, Hualalai, and Costa Palmas, C&R Content is a cornerstone of C&R's ongoing commitment to providing authentic, thought-provoking value to its real estate clients.

C&R recently expanded its footprint across the country and continues to reinvest in core offices in Los Angeles, New York, Denver, Dallas, Chicago and Charleston. The firm has newly partnered with a handful of high-profile clients in the hospitality and real estate spaces, including: Aero (aviation), Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort by Hyatt, InterContinental Washington D.C. – The Wharf, Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas, Andaz Residences Turks & Caicos, Waldorf Astoria Residences Guanacaste, 21C Chicago, and others.

"As we head into our 15th year, we are more committed than ever to investing in top notch talent, and the addition of Cayla to lead real estate is yet another example of that," said C&R Co-Founder Pieter Ruig. "We take our client partnerships seriously, and it's important we continue to deliver best in class service, leadership and results."

About C&R

Founded in 2009 by Spencer Castillo and Pieter Ruig, C&R is a public relations and content agency representing leading clients in the hospitality, real estate, and golf sectors throughout the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean. With offices in Los Angeles, New York, Denver, Dallas, Chicago, and Charleston, C&R works with the industry's top journalists, like-minded brand partners, and digital influencers to deliver impactful results that drive awareness and credibility. C&R is innovative and forward-thinking, bringing together fresh ideas with results-driven strategies. Award-winning campaigns span new build-outs and sales to renovations and openings – always with an eye on generating ROI for the agency's partners. For more information, please visit www.candrpr.com.

