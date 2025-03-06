C&R Taps Industry Leader Nina Beizai to Lead Global Travel Portfolio

"Joining C&R presents an exceptional opportunity to redefine the art of communication and brand positioning in the luxury travel space," states Nina Beizai Post this

Prior to Kimpton, Nina led global corporate communications at Prologis, the global leader in logistics real estate with over $196 billion in assets under management. At Prologis, Nina was responsible for aligning the company's executive, media, and employee communications strategies. She also oversaw communications for the $5.9 billion acquisition of KTR Capital Partners.

"We are very excited to add Nina to our team and confident she will bring tremendous leadership, high-impact relationships and a diversified background to our team and clients," said C&R Co-Founder Pieter Ruig. "It was important that the person we hired for this role brought a global perspective, a curated network, and a deep understanding of the luxury travel space to our agency. We are confident we found that in Nina."

With more than 18 years of experience building a reputation across the globe, Beizai brings deep know-how in the luxury travel and lifestyle space. She is intimately familiar with C&R's clients' audiences and will help further advance the agency's center of excellence. Based in Los Angeles, Beizai will lead operations at C&R's flagship Century City office, overseeing the agency's travel portfolio and contributing to the firm's expansion efforts in new markets.

"Joining C&R presents an exceptional opportunity to redefine the art of communication and brand positioning in the luxury travel space," states Beizai. "I am excited to collaborate with this innovative team to elevate our clients' reputations and further advance the standing of this beloved and award-winning agency."

C&R recently opened its newest office in Palm Beach, FL and continues to reinvest in core offices in Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, Charleston, and London. The firm has newly partnered with a handful of high-profile hospitality clients including: Asher Adams; The Cape, A Thompson Hotel; Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo; Hotel Seville (formerly The James New York NoMad); Park Hyatt Los Cabos at Cabo del Sol, Park Hyatt Kyoto; Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono; Park Hyatt Tokyo; The Ritz-Carlton, Bacara, Santa Barbara; Siari, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve Residence; Thompson Miami Beach; W Hotels' US West Coast Flagship, W Hollywood; and more.

"As we head into our 16th year, we are more committed than ever to investing in top-notch talent, and the addition of Nina to lead our travel portfolio is yet another example of that," said C&R Co-Founder Spencer Castillo. "This is a critical time in the agency's history as we continue to elevate and scale our services. Nina will most certainly invigorate our offering and help cement our standing as the leading global travel PR agency."

