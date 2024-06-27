CRAACO® 2024 Conference Reports on the Convergence Journey of Clinical Research and Clinical Care

"Integrating research with care enhances patient choice, can improve outcomes, reduce the cost of care and improve patient engagement," said Jeff James, Chief Executive Officer of Wilmington Health System and 2024 CRAACO Co-Chair. Post this

The 2024 speakers will address topics primarily covering the key touch points on the convergence journey between clinical care and clinical research. They will also address how to prepare the next generation of physicians for clinical research, how to help clinical sites and community hospitals to become research-ready and how to get more patients access to clinical trials, especially in underserved areas.

"Clinical research as a care option is essential in the healthcare continuum, offering alternatives when standard treatments fail or only work for some patients. Integrating research with care enhances patient choice, can improve outcomes, reduce the cost of care and improve patient engagement," said Jeff James, Chief Executive Officer of Wilmington Health System and 2024 CRAACO Co-Chair.

Other areas covered this year are: individual patient data return; patient perspectives on choosing to participate in clinical trials; legislative and regulatory updates on clinical trial diversity issues; and the evolving clinical trial partnership models.

The 2024 companies present include:

Boehringer Ingelheim

Duke Regional Hospital

Duke University School of Medicine

School of Medicine Genentech

Henry Ford Health System

Karen's Club

Manatt Health

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Merck

Montefiore Einstein Cancer Center

Northwell Health

Novartis

Oregon Health & Science University

Sanofi

Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development

Wilmington Health System

"Clinical research is most meaningful when it can be translated to tangible patient benefit. CRAACO brings together a diverse group of stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem to ultimately improve access to clinical research, because understanding and fostering the intersection of clinical care and clinical research is essential for advancing medicine, improving patient outcomes, and addressing healthcare challenges effectively," said Shalini Mohan, MD, Head, Health Equity and Inclusive Research, Genentech and CRAACO speaker.

To learn more about the full CRAACO agenda, visit http://www.craacoevent.com.

The 9th annual CRAACO conference will be followed by DPHARM: Disruptive Innovations to Modernize Clinical Research, Sep 17-18, 2024. The 11th annual Mobile in Clinical Trials® also takes place September 16, 2024, at the Loews Philadelphia Hotel in Philadelphia, PA. To learn more, visit http://www.theconferenceforum.org.

About CRAACO®: Clinical Research as a Care Option

The Clinical Research as a Care Option event (CRAACO) is the first conference dedicated to bringing together health systems, pharma, patients, regulators and innovators to address the value, challenges and success stories of integrating clinical research options in the clinical care space for the benefit of patients.

About The Conference Forum:

The Conference Forum is a life science industry research firm that develops conferences primarily around how to get therapeutics to patients faster. The company also publishes digital editorial across six categories, and produces PharmaTalkRadio, virtual events, and webinars.

