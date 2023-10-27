Crabapple Dental in Alpharetta, Georgia, Announces that Herpreet Sethi, DDS, has Joined the Practice

Crabapple Dental, a leading practice renowned for its exceptional patient care and innovative dental solutions, is pleased to share that Dr. Herpreet Sethi is now a member of their talented dental team.
ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Sarah Roberts and the team at Crabapple Dental are excited to welcome Dr. Herpreet Sethi to their state-of-the-art clinic, located at 12670 Crabapple Road in Alpharetta, Georgia. Crabapple Dental offers comprehensive care for the entire family, providing high-quality preventative, general, restorative and cosmetic dentistry. Dr. Sethi completed her undergraduate education at Detroit Mercy in Michigan and earned her dental degree from the University of Detroit-Mercy Dental School in 2012. To advance her skills and knowledge, she went on further to complete a dental residency at St. Josephs Hospital in Michigan. Dr. Sethi has over 10 years of experience practicing dentistry and is an active member of the American Dental Association and Georgia Dental Association. She believes in a growth mindset and constantly dedicates her time to continuing her education and learning the latest advancements in dental treatments and technology. Her latest course was "Confident Cosmetic Coaching" in Aspen, CO, where she received training on how to provide confident cosmetic smiles for her patients.
"My goal is to provide the best dental treatment possible for my patients, and I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of the Crabapple Dental team," says Dr. Herpreet Sethi.
More About Crabapple Dental:
At Crabapple Dental, the team's passion is creating the smile that patients were meant to have, one that is attractive, confident and beautiful. Through continuing education and state-of-the-art equipment, they offer families the highest level of care delivered in a warm and caring atmosphere. Patients can trust these professionals to meet all their dental care needs. Crabapple Dental has been voted best dental practice in South Forsyth & North Fulton for multiple years, and Dr. Sarah Roberts has been selected as one of "America's Top Dentists" since 2009. To find out more information on dental care offered by the team at Crabapple Dental, visit http://www.crabappledental.com, or contact the office directly at (678) 319-0123.
