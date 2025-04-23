Crack into a Good Time at the Rotary Club of Tustin-Santa Ana's 2025 Tustin Lobsterfest!

All you can eat whole Lobster, Tri-tip, sides, salads and desserts (while they last). May 17, 2025 Peppertree Park, Old Town Tustin. Gate opens at 4:00pm. Food starts at 4:30pm. Music, Dancing, Beer, Wine and Soft Drinks. Don't miss it!

TUSTIN, Calif., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Get ready to don your bibs and grab your lobster crackers—the Tustin Lobsterfest is back on Saturday, May 17, 2025, and its claw-some! Hosted by the Rotary Club of Tustin-Santa Ana, this annual celebration combines delicious food, live music, and community spirit in the heart of Old Town Tustin.

Join us at Peppertree Park (230 W. First Street, Tustin) for an unforgettable evening under the trees. Feast on all-you-can-eat, fresh whole lobster served with pools of warm, melted butter. Enjoy tender tri-tip, savory sides, and sweet desserts (while supplies last). Quench your thirst with beer, wine, or soft drinks—and dance the night away to the sounds of our DJ and great company.

Event Details:

Gates Open: 4:00 p.m.

Food Service Begins: 4:30 p.m.

General Admission (ages 8+): $125

Children 7 and under (with lobster): $50

Children 7 and under (no lobster): Free with paid adult

Early Bird prices before April 15th

Tickets & Info: TustinLobsterFest.com

Need help cracking your lobster? No problem! We'll have lobster crackers roaming the park to help you get to the good stuff.

But that's not all…

Stick around for the famous Rotary Ball Drop, courtesy of the Orange County Fire Authority and their towering hook-and-ladder truck. Watch hundreds of numbered ping-pong balls rain down from above. If your ball lands closest to the target, you'll take home the $1,000 Grand Prize! Second place wins $250!

Ball Drop Tickets: $10 each or 3 for $20

each or 3 for Purchase at: TustinLobsterFest.com

No need to be present to win

100% of net proceeds benefit the Rotary Club of Tustin-Santa Ana Foundation, supporting local education, youth programs, and community service projects.

Last year's event sold out, so don't wait—get your tickets now and be part of something deliciously good for the community.

Media Contact

Erin Kociela, Rotary Club of Tustin-Santa Ana, 1 7146750332, [email protected], https://rotarytustin-santaana.org/

SOURCE Rotary Club of Tustin-Santa Ana